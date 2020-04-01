Ireland's Junk Drawer Share New Krautrock Meets Post-Punk Song, "Temporary Day" (premiere)
Junk Drawer's "Temporary Day" is a simple yet compelling video for a gripping song that shows why the band have earned such acclaim in their native Ireland.
Irish four-piece, Junk Drawer are gearing up for the release of their debut album Ready For the House with the video for their excellent, krautrock-meets-post-punk single "Temporary Day".
The claustrophobic, track sounds like it was recorded in a cramped, windowless room. Opening with a tense, motorik rhythm, the song quickly locks into a hypnotic groove. Coupled with swirling, droning synths and co-vocalist, Jake Lennox's low croon, it captures that slow, suffocating feeling of creeping anxiety, like sand, slowly filling an empty room. Musically, only irregular, piercing blasts of a distorted guitar can penetrate the surface before the track builds to an uneasy climax as the whole thing threatens to collapse in on itself.
Lyrically, the song details Lennox's issues with sexual identity and battle with bulimia with the idea of a "Temporary Day" providing a day of respite from the struggles that constantly threatened to consume him. Thankfully, the knowledge that he no longer has bulimia offers hope that those temporary days where the clouds lift can, eventually, become the norm.
The accompanying video follows vlogger Ralph Flemmings on his quest to provide content for his viewers while also revealing the darkness behind his sunny demeanor. "The video was the brainchild of our friends Tuath & Kieran Devlin from Donegal in Ireland, playfully satirizing (with some empathy) of vlogger culture behind the camera."
It's a simple yet compelling video for a gripping song that shows why the band have earned such acclaim in their native Ireland.