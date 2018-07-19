Kara Connolly Sings Empowerment with "Life in Rear View" (premiere)
LA singer/songwriter/actress Kara Connolly speaks to the next generation via her new single, "Life in Rear View".
Los Angeles singer-songwriter and actress Kara Connolly's new single is also the titular piece from her new album, Life In Rear View, due July 20. Produced by Bill Lefler (Ingrid Michaelson), the record explores finding freedom in learning to let go in the wake of a shattered relationship. The infectious, acoustic-driven song itself, Connolly notes, is informed by a long-term view.
"My goal is to empower and connect with the next generation of young women and hopefully inspire them to acknowledge their own worth and not put up with the kind of treatment that my generation and those of the past have experienced," she says. "I believe in the power of music to inspire and I hope that through humor and heart my songs can make a difference in these girls' lives."