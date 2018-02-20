Kasador Takes Watchers on a Walk Through the "Skeleton Park" (premiere)
Keyboardist Nick Babcock offers his rich falsetto to Kasador's ominous new music video.
Hot on the heels of the release of their two-sided EP, Come and Get Yer Money, the members of Kingston, Ontario's Kasador are at it again with their newest music video. "Skeleton Park" is the B-Side to the titular "Come and Get Yer Money", and features an unusual combination of undertones both sweet and ominous in the progressive arrangement that the band has concocted for it. It's also the first to feature the gorgeously rich falsetto of keyboardist and vocalist Nick Babcock, who continuously elevates his captivating delivery as the swirling composition evolves around him.
The music video for "Skeleton Park" features a fittingly mysterious vibe. It's brought together with lots of saturated colors and psychedelic imagery as we follow its protagonist on a walk through the night.
"When we were in the studio in August 2017, we were fooling around with a chord progression and some melodies. A few days later we had 'Skeleton Park'. The song itself came together very naturally, which was weird for us because it was such a step away from what we have done in the past as a group. Our main videographer, Brett Pederson, had come to the studio for a few days and heard the song. He felt that the song spoke to the process of being locked in the studio together for ten days straight and the insanity that comes with that living setup. The next day we were mapping out exactly how to shoot it, and we completed shooting that night. Our whole process on the song and video were very organic," explains Kasador.
TOUR DATES
Feb. 22 - Burnstown, ON - Neat Cafe
Feb. 24 - Kingston, ON - K-Rock Centre
Feb. 25 - Toronto, ON - Adelaide Hall
Feb. 28 - Boston, MA - The Middle East Restaurant and Bar
March 1 - New York, NY - The Mercury Lounge
March 2 - Philadelphia, PA - Kung Fu Necktie