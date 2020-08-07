Music

Kathleen Edwards Finds 'Total Freedom'

Steve Horowitz
07 Aug 2020
Photo: Remi Theriault / Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

Kathleen Edwards is back making music after a five-year break, and it was worth the wait. The songs on Total Freedom are lyrically delightful and melodically charming.

Total Freedom
Kathleen Edwards

Dualtone

14 August 2020

There's a strange beauty to Canadian singer-songwriter Kathleen Edwards' latest album, Total Freedom. She wistfully looks back at the people she's known and loved, the places she's lived and grown, and things she did and didn't do. Edwards is hard-headedly nostalgic about it all. Time has taught her lessons. She knows that even the bad experiences had their golden moments and that happiness is always ephemeral. There may be no god, no afterlife, no reason for existence, but so what? We can enjoy the present moment, reminisce and reflect, and enjoy pleasures when and where we can.

For those unfamiliar with her backstory, Edwards had a thriving musical career in the earlier part of the 21st century. She put out four studio albums between 2003 and 2012, the last one (Voyageur) cracking the Top 40 on the U.S. Billboard charts. Touring took a toll on Edwards's mental and physical health, and in 2014 she quit the music business and opened a coffee shop (called Quitters) near her hometown of Ottawa. Edwards has called this period her "working sabbatical". She said she never intended to stop music-making forever but just needed a break. She didn't know it would take five years.

Total Freedom shows the positive benefit of Edwards taking time off. The songs are lyrically delightful and melodically charming. It's unclear how autobiographical the lyrics sung in the first person are, and it really doesn't matter. These are songs about friends and lovers, good times and bad relationships, the freshness of youth and getting older, to which almost everybody can relate. Edwards' delightfully delivers her insights, even the unpleasant ones. When she berates a former paramour on "Hard on Everyone" or declares "I don't love you anymore" on "Feelings Fade" or denigrates the creep who spent her money and took her on a "Fool's Ride", the songs show she has gotten over it. Moving on is the best revenge.

Most of the time, Edwards sketches out scenarios to make them real with just a few vague details: the smell of a shirt, a pull in a sweater, the name of a tire store. That allows her to use them as symbols that suggest emotions rather than concrete objects. Her stories become poetic when she gives specifics, as in "Simple Math", her lovely ode to friendship: "Safety pins to taper our jeans raising hell in the backseat building forts in cedar trees ice cream banana seats running wild in out bare feet." These memories are delivered in one breath here with odd pauses, so they are written here without line breaks or commas in the way recollections occur in our brains. The feelings are more important than the facts.

There's a lonely philosophy embedded in the more seemingly gentle tone of the record. Having one's "Options Open" and the total freedom promised in the album's title means that a person does not need anyone else nor is needed by others. While Edwards celebrates her autonomy, she simultaneously mourns her lack of connections. On "Ashes to Ashes", she notes there is no god and offers a materialistic view of the world. She may celebrate friendship, but that entity may just as well be a dead dog, as she sings on "Who Rescued Who". As Kris Kristofferson and Janis Joplin sang so many years ago, freedom—even total freedom—isn't all it's cracked up to be. But sometimes it's enough.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
folk alternative country folk pop indie folk americana dualtone records music review kathleen edwards
8


Music

Books

Film

Television

Recent
Books

A Fresh Look at Free Will and Determinism in Terry Gilliam's '12 Monkeys'

Prof. Susanne Kord gets to the heart of the philosophical issues in Terry Gilliam's 1995 time-travel dystopia, 12 Monkeys.

Music

The Devonns' Debut Is a Love Letter to Chicago Soul

Chicago's the Devonns pay tribute the soul heritage of their city with enough personality to not sound just like a replica.

Music

Jaye Jayle's 'Prisyn' Is a Dark Ride Into Electric Night

Jaye Jayle salvage the best materials from Iggy Pop and David Bowie's Berlin-era on Prisyn to construct a powerful and impressive engine all their own.

Music

Kathleen Edwards Finds 'Total Freedom'

Kathleen Edwards is back making music after a five-year break, and it was worth the wait. The songs on Total Freedom are lyrically delightful and melodically charming.

Television

HBO's 'Lovecraft Country' Is Heady, Poetic, and Mangled

Laying the everyday experience of Black life in 1950s America against Cthulhuian nightmares, Misha Green and Jordan Peele's Lovecraft Country suggests intriguing parallels that are often lost in its narrative dead-ends.

Music

Jaga Jazzist's 'Pyramid' Is an Earthy, Complex, Jazz-Fusion Throwback

On their first album in five years, Norway's Jaga Jazzist create a smooth but intricate pastiche of styles with Pyramid.

Music

Finding the Light: An Interview with Kathy Sledge

With a timeless voice that's made her the "Queen of Club Quarantine", Grammy-nominated vocalist Kathy Sledge opens up her "Family Room" and delivers new grooves with Horse Meat Disco.

Books

'Bigger Than History: Why Archaeology Matters'

On everything from climate change to gender identity, archaeologists offer vital insight into contemporary issues.

Film

'Avengers: Endgame' Culminates 2010's Pop Culture Phenomenon

Avengers: Endgame features all the expected trappings of a superhero blockbuster alongside surprisingly rich character resolutions to become the most crowd-pleasing finalés to a long-running pop culture series ever made.

Music

Max Richter's 'VOICES' Is an Awe-Inspiring and Heartfelt Soundscape

Choral singing, piano, synths, and an "upside-down" orchestra complement crowd-sourced voices from across the globe on Max Richter's VOICES. It rewards deep listening, and acts as a global rebuke against bigotry, extremism and authoritarianism.

Music

DYLYN Dares to "Find Myself" by Facing Fears and Life's Dark Forces (premiere + interview)

Shifting gears from aspiring electropop princess to rock 'n' rule dream queen, Toronto's DYLYN is re-examining her life while searching for truth with a new song and a very scary-good music video.

Music

JOBS Make Bizarre and Exhilarating Noise with 'endless birthdays'

Brooklyn experimental quartet JOBS don't have a conventional musical bone in their body, resulting in a thrilling, typically off-kilter new album, endless birthdays.

Music

​Nnamdï' Creates a Lively Home for Himself in His Mind on 'BRAT'

Nnamdï's BRAT is a labyrinth detailing the insular journey of a young, eclectic DIY artist who takes on the weighty responsibility of reaching a point where he can do what he loves for a living.

Music

Monte Warden and the Dangerous Few Play It Cool​

Austin's Monte Warden and the Dangerous Few perform sophisticatedly unsophisticated jazz/Americana that's perfect for these times

Music

Eleanor Underhill Takes Us to the 'Land of the Living' (album stream)

Eleanor Underhill's Land of the Living is a diverse album drawing on folk, pop, R&B, and Americana. It's an emotionally powerful collection that inspires repeated listens.

Music

How Hawkwind's First Voyage Helped Spearhead Space Rock 50 Years Ago

Hawkwind's 1970 debut opened the door to rock's collective sonic possibilities, something that connected them tenuously to punk, dance, metal, and noise.

Books

Graphic Novel 'Cuisine Chinoise' Is a Feast for the Eyes and the Mind

Lush art and dark, cryptic fables permeate Zao Dao's stunning graphic novel, Cuisine Chinoise.

Music

Alanis Morissette's 'Such Pretty Forks in the Road' Is a Quest for Validation

Alanis Morissette's Such Pretty Forks in the Road is an exposition of dolorous truths, revelatory in its unmasking of imperfection.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.