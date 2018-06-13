Keep Dancing Inc Turn a Cult, New Wave Classic Into a Synthpop Gem on "The Most Forgotten French Boy" (premiere)
French indie band Keep Dancing Inc strip a cult new wave song to it's very core, uncovering a new way to articulate its meaning and imbuing it with even greater emotional depth.
Covering a song can be a risky business. Just how faithful to the original does the artist stay? Can they find a new angle, missing from the original? On their cover of "The Most Forgotten French Boy" by cult new wave band, Dogs, French, indie, free spirits, Keep Dancing Inc manage to find a whole new emotional perspective on a fresh reimaging of the song.
Taken from their forthcoming Restructuration EP, Keep Dancing Inc strip away the more ramshackle, post-punk urgency of the original and focus on the glorious pop melody that runs through the song. Instead of twitchy guitars, their version is built on a simple drum machine beat, a lilting guitar riff and submerged keyboard notes. What emerges is a dreamy, sophisticated, synthpop song that dials back the anger of the original and replaces it with a more longing, wistful air.
While on the original, Dogs singer Dominique Laboubée sounded genuinely angry and hurt at his perceived dislocation from his hometown, Keep Dancing Inc replace the rage with something more plaintive and reflective. In doing so the band have stripped the song to it's very core, uncovering a new way to articulate its meaning and imbuing it with even greater emotional depth.