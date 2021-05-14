KEiiNO’s Happyfest aka “Summer of My Life” Is the Summer Song You Need

Norway’s Keiino take the prize for the catchiest, hook-filled happy-fest of the week. Keiino are releasing “Summer of My Life” today, and it’s the summer song you need right now. You’ll be dancing with joy as this tune hits the magnificent chorus where Sámi rapper Fred Buljo chants away in thrilling fashion. If this song doesn’t hit high in the European charts, I’ll eat my Chelsea hat. Well, maybe not. But “Summer of My Life” makes me supremely happy, and that’s exactly how KEiiNO want us to feel.

Keiino may be a supergroup originally formed to challenge for Norway’s Melodi Grand Prix in 2019 and, of course, Eurovision. But KEiiNO are legit, just like Little Mix, creating pop music that soars and could fill the largest festivals with positive vibes. “Summer of My Life” is such an earworm that the Stockholm pop factories better start looking over their shoulder at Norway.

Hear “Summer of My Life” on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist.