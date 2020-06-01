Powered by RebelMouse
By the Book

Flight and Return: Kendra Atleework's Memoir, 'Miracle Country'

Elisabeth Woronzoff
01 Jun 2020

Although inconsistent as a memoir, Miracle Country is a breathtaking environmental history. Atleework is a shrewd observer and her writing is a gratifying contribution to the desert-literature genre.

Miracle Country: A Memoir
Kendra Atleework

Algonquin Books

July 2020

Other

Miracle Country: A Memoir is Kendra Atleework's exploration into the power of home. Atleework remembers her family's roots and explores the history of California's arid Eastern Sierras in her debut. Drawing parallels between her upbringing and the region's history, the memoir celebrates her home and the region while lovingly portraying her family's eccentricities. Her ability to relay naturalistic majesty in exquisite detail is dynamic yet tender, resulting in captivating storytelling.

Miracle Country is as much an environmental history as it is a memoir. Atleework grew-up in Swall Meadows, in the Owens Valley of the Eastern Sierra Nevada. The landscape is barren and extreme, the seasons' changes bring the equal threat of harsh winds, massive fires, or heavy snows. Recalling Wallace Stegner's famous gripe to get over the color green as the marker of a beautiful landscape, Atleework realizes she was raised without much need for a lush flora.

For example, Atleework's opening chapter depicts a severe fire. It destroys homes and material items, yet Atleework reminds us that the corresponding memories remain untouched. Her upbringing is marked by stories of acquaintances' deaths caused by the environment or even her parents' "flight plan" -- an agreed-upon action plan should one person's return home be exceedingly delayed. For Atleework and her kin, the environmental severity is imbued with respect, in a way recalling Robin Wall Kimmerer's Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants. Much like Wall Kimmerer proposes, Atleework endows her home space with warmth and reverence. She thereby uses Miracle Country to enact reciprocity with the natural wonders.

Part of Atleework's affinity for Swall Meadows results from her parents' love of the area and their devotion to their family. Her parents taught their children to thrive in the beautiful yet dangerous region, oftentimes using their own challenges to convey poignant advice. In a telling lesson, her father teaches Atleework to always maintain three points of contact with the ground to prevent falls and ens

Atleework doesn't engolden her family's history. When she was 16, her mother passed away from a rare autoimmune disease. Despite her father's earnest attempts to hold them together, the family struggles; her sister parties to dangerous extremes and her brother begins contending with the violence that plagues him through adulthood. For Atleework herself, the desert becomes hostile and isolating. She leaves for Los Angeles and then to Minnesota, but frequently feels the pull to return home.

The memories of her family seem disconnected and the writing is flat compared with Atleework's ability to pen a natural history. Her parents' narrative is well-developed, but her brother is merely a footnote while her sister's influence is a blip. Whereas her environmental writing has vivacity, the depictions of Atleework's family render them as mundane.

Miracle Country doesn't only deliver Atleework's story, she also threads in the histories of others who are also impassioned with the area. She calls upon the writing of Mary Hunter Austin, a late-19th-century Owens Valley essayist who used the desert to cultivate her independence and ambition. This was especially necessary for Austin's identity as she was questioned and scrutinized by dominant society for her subversion of gender norms. Atleework uses Austin as a framework to center her own attachment to the environment. The opportunity to relate to Austin at a sociocultural level is purposely minimized so Atleework can emphasize their bond to the Owens Valley.

Atleework allies with Austin's criticism of the pipeline -- the system redirecting the desert's water towards Los Angeles. Throughout the memoir, Atleework turns to the life of civil engineer William Mulholland to situate the politicization of water and the siphoning of other natural resources. Atleework problematizes Mulholland's history and the enduring tension between the rural and urban spaces. At one point she and her friend intentionally urinated in the river as a way of affirming their disdain for Los Angeles' over-consumption. Later, Atleework visits Mulholland's mausoleum in an attempt to understand the historical figure for his contributions and faults.

Austin and Mulholland are not the only cultural figure Atleework summons. She briefly mentions the one-armed geologist John Wesley Powell and environmentalist Marc Reisner, who both found the desert's prowess inspirational and the land pillaging deplorable. She carefully avoids an androcentric lens by incorporating the voices of Joan Didion and Ellen Meloy. She relies on Paiute centenarian, Hoavadunuki (aka, Jack Stewart), to share his story of white settlers' desecration of the land in the 1920s.

Whereas Austin's voice is the most developed, the sheer quantity of other perspectives muddies her account. This is evident when she delivers her father's history and calls on a myriad of philosophers to substantiate her father's perspective on religion. The connection to Neitzche and Edmund Burke is apparent, but their ideologies serve as a fill-in for Atleework's voice. Here the narrative is overburdened and the author's memoir is no longer her own.

Although inconsistent as a memoir, Miracle Country is a breathtaking environmental history. Atleework is a shrewd observer and her writing is a gratifying contribution to the desert-literature genre.

Related Articles Around the Web
miracle country memoir algonquin books book review kendra atleework
6
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

12 Essential Performances from New Orleans' Piano "Professors"

New Orleans music is renowned for its piano players. Here's a dozen jams from great Crescent City keyboardists, past and present, and a little something extra.

Music

Jess Williamson Reimagines the Occult As Source Power on 'Sorceress'

Folk singer-songwriter, Jess Williamson wants listeners to know magic is not found in tarot cards or mass-produced smudge sticks. Rather, transformative power is deeply personal, thereby locating Sorceress as an indelible conveyor of strength and wisdom.

By the Book

Flight and Return: Kendra Atleework's Memoir, 'Miracle Country'

Although inconsistent as a memoir, Miracle Country is a breathtaking environmental history. Atleework is a shrewd observer and her writing is a gratifying contribution to the desert-literature genre.

Music

Mark Olson and Ingunn Ringvold Celebrate New Album With Performance Video (premiere)

Mark Olson (The Jayhawks) and Ingunn Ringvold share a 20-minute performance video that highlights their new album, Magdalen Accepts the Invitation. "This was an opportunity to perform the new songs and pretend in a way that we were still going on tour because we had been so looking forward to that."

Music

David Grubbs and Taku Unami Collaborate on the Downright Riveting 'Comet Meta'

Comet Meta is a brilliant record full of compositions and moments worthy of their own accord, but what's really enticing is that it's not only by David Grubbs but of him. It's perhaps the most emotive, dream-like, and accomplished piece of Grubbsian experimental post-rock.

Music

On Their 2003 Self-Titled Album, Buzzcocks Donned a Harder Sound and Wore it With Style and Taste

Buzzcocks, the band's fourth album since their return to touring in 1989, changed their sound but retained what made them great in the first place

Reading Pandemics

Chaucer's Plague Tales

In 18 months, the "Great Pestilence" of 1348-49 killed half of England's population, and by 1351 half the population of the world. Chaucer's plague tales reveal the conservative edges of an astonishingly innovative medieval poet.

Music

Country's Jaime Wyatt Gets in Touch With Herself on 'Neon Cross'

Neon Cross is country artist Jaime Wyatt's way of getting in touch with all the emotions she's been going through. But more specifically, it's about accepting both the past and the present and moving on with pride.

Music

Counterbalance 17: Public Enemy - 'It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back'

Hip-hop makes its debut on the Big List with Public Enemy’s meaty, beaty manifesto, and all the jealous punks can’t stop the dunk. Counterbalance’s Klinger and Mendelsohn give it a listen.

Music

Sondre Lerche and the Art of Radical Sincerity

"It feels strange to say it", says Norwegian pop artist Sondre Lerche about his ninth studio album, "but this is the perfect time for Patience. I wanted this to be something meaningful in the middle of all that's going on."

Books

How the Template for Modern Combat Journalism Developed

The superbly researched Journalism and the Russo-Japanese War tells readers how Japan pioneered modern techniques of propaganda and censorship in the Russo-Japanese War.

Film

From Horrifying Comedy to Darkly Funny Horror: Bob Clark Films

What if I told you that the director of one of the most heartwarming and beloved Christmas movies of all time is the same director as probably the most terrifying and disturbing yuletide horror films of all time?

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.