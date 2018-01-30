Music30 Jan 2018
Bonobo Remixes the Stunning Kiasmos Song "Blurred" (video)
Photo: Erased Tapes
Step into the beautiful world of Kiasmos.
Last year Kiasmos released the gorgeous Blurred EP, which Paul Carr called "a spellbinding, affecting electronic EP with songs that are given space to bloom". The record even made it onto our Best Electronic Albums of 2017. The music is transfixing and meditative, capable of transporting you into a calmer and more beautiful world. Now the duo of Ólafur Arnalds and Janus Rasmussen have joined up with the incomparable Bonobo for a remix and video featuring Nordic dancers having a great bit of fun.