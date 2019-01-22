Kid Koala Featuring Trixie Whitley - Music to Draw To: Io (album stream) (premiere)
Kid Koala continues his gorgeous ambient series 'Music to Draw To' with a stellar pairing with Trixie Whitley on Music to Draw To: Io.
Noted Canadian DJ and turntablist Kid Koala introduced his ambient series Music to Draw To back in 2017 with the inaugural entry, the critically lauded Music to Draw To: Satellite, which he recorded with vocalist Emilíana Torrini. The ambient turn is a bit of a different affair for Kid Koala and about as far from turntablism as you can get, but the music is mesmerizing and thought-provoking. For his next entry in the series, Kid Koala has paired with the sublime Belgian-American singer Trixie Whitley whose dreamy vocals appear every few songs to guide this ship through warm blue waters.
The intent on Music to Draw To: Io is to provide music to fuel the listener's imagination, allowing them to fill in the blanks with their thoughts and creativity. You can listen to it as a chill-out experience or get your paintbrush or pen and create with this warm, inspiring music powering you along. Call it a soundtrack to your creativity.
"I'm very excited to release Io, this second installment in the Music to Draw To series. It was recorded layer by layer in the studio over the last two winters. It was an honor to have Trixie Whitley appear on several songs as I've been a fan of her work for many years. This album is meant for those long travel days or quiet evenings. Grab your sketchbooks and headphones and find a quiet place to zone in. I wish you many hours of productivity!"
