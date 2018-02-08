Toro y Moi Bassist Kid Trails Gives New Spin to Amateur Gem, "People Has It Hard" (premiere)
Never mind the downtrodden lyrics, the video is pure fun. You might even call it puppy love.
The Coleman Family is one of those great, forgotten musical acts unearthed by Chicago's Numero Group but the Ohio outfit's "People Has It Hard" need not languish in obscurity any longer as Toro y Moi bassist Kid Trails (Patrick Jeffords to his grandmother) offers a loving and lovely salute to the tune's originators via this gorgeous cover. The Southern-born Jeffords gets in touch with his roots via his 2017 EP Naming and "People Has It Hard" fits perfectly with the rich, organic sounds heard across the four tracks there.
As for the single in question, he says, "A good friend introduced me to 'People Has It Hard' about eight years ago and it always stuck with me. I feel it's really universal. One of my favorite parts from the original is how they flip the beat around in a brilliantly amateurish way. It should fall apart but it never does. That was something that I tried to take into account through recreating it but I ended up having to reinterpret it in my own straightforward way in order to make it work."
No matter the sadness one hears in the lyric of the original, Jeffords has given listeners/viewers something to enjoy via a video that sees him strolling along with some more enlightened friends.