Music29 Jul 2020
Dreamy and Soulful Pop From Killer Whale via "Plenty of Love" (premiere)
Photo: Scott LeBell
New Orleans' Killer Whale land somewhere between Ariel Pink and JJ Cale with "Plenty of Love".
New Orleans' Killer Whale release their new album, Tastes Like Yesterday, on 18 September via Devil in the Woods. In the meantime, "Plenty of Love", the new video/single, out 31 July serves to tide fans and would-be fans over. At once deeply in tune with contemporary sensibilities, dream pop keyboards and harmonies, it also taps into classic '70s soul sounds, culminating in a piece of pop that moves the heart as often as it moves the feet.
Frontman Thomas Johnson says, "This song is about struggling with your lover on how to move on or move away, and trying to remind yourself that's plenty of time to work it out."
