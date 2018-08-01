King Buffalo Wants Listeners to Experience "Sun Shivers" (premiere)
Ahead of new tour, King Buffalo issues a succinct, groovy song that compromises none of the trio's heaviness.
King Buffalo hails from Rochester, New York. Comprised of vocalist/guitarist Sean McVay, bassist Dan Reynolds and drummer Scott Donaldson, the outfit formed in 2013, focusing on their brand of heavy blues. With one album and an EP behind them, the members set about making their latest, Longing to Be the Mountain, an LP that touches on rock's classic elements and transcends any particular genre. With six songs and 42 minutes to make the case, McVay, and his bandmates summon elements of the psychedelic and the progressive and the intersection of the two as heard in the music of Pink Floyd.
"Sun Shivers", culled from the new recording, could easily be a radio staple from the era of garage rock or the groove-heavy soul of Grand Funk Railroad. Despite its name, there's a darkness that lurks at the song's corners, giving way to a chilling lead guitar figure that is at once inspired by chiller film scores and the operatic. In the end, the listener can only turn back for repeat visits, the thrill of hearing all that unfold once again.
Longing to Be the Mountain was produced by All Them Witches guitarist Ben McLeod. It was recorded at Main Street Armory in Rochester by Grant Husselman, mixed by Sean McVay, and mastered by Bernie Matthews. Acoustic guitar throughout the album was played by McLeod. The artwork was created by Adrian Dexter. The album will be released on vinyl and CD, and digitally.
King Buffalo embarks on a North American tour in August, including a stop at Psycho Las Vegas and numerous Canadian dates. More touring will follow in the fall.
TOUR DATES
Aug 15 - Chicago, IL @ Reggies
Aug 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
Aug 17 - Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
Aug 18 - Grand Junction, CO @ Mesa Theater
Aug 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ Psycho Las Vegas
Aug 21 - Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge
Aug 22 - Los Angeles, CA @ Five Star Bar
Aug 24 - San Francisco, CA @ Thee Parkside
Aug 25 - Sacramento, CA @ Holy Diver
Aug 27 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Loading Dock
Aug 28 - Boise, ID @ The Shredder
Aug 29 - Spokane, WA @ The Pin
Aug 30 - Portland, OR @ High Water Mark
Aug 31 - Seattle, WA @ Highline
Sep 1 - Vancouver, BC @ Astoria
Sep 2 - Kamloops, BC @ Grind House Cafe
Sep 4 - Calgary, AB @ Palomino Smokehouse
Sep 5 - Edmonton, AB @ Bohemia
Sep 6 - Saskatoon, SK @ Capitol Music Club
Sep 7 - Regina, SK @ Cloud 9
Sep 8 - Winnipeg, MB @ The Handsome Daughter
Sep 9 - Fargo, ND @ Aquarium
Sep 11 - Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry
Sep 12 - Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club
Sep 13 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
Sep 15 - Toronto, ON @ Bovine Sex Club