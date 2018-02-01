Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Kodacrome - "Think of the Children" (audio) (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
4h

Veteran Brooklyn duo Kodacrome return with title tune from upcoming full-length. It's as moving and memorable as anything Kodacrome has previously created.

When Elissa LeCoque and Ryan Casey first met in 2010, they were at opposite sides of a nation. LeCoque lived in San Francisco, Casey in Brooklyn. Within a short period, LeCoque traded the Bay Area for the Big Apple and Kodacrome began issues a series of recordings that spotlighted the pair's warm, emotive sounds and penchant for quick-moving, infectious melodies.

With Perla (2012), Aftermaths (2014) and the B-sides and remixes collection After-Aftermaths behind them, the pair arrives with a new collection, Think of the Children, on 10 April. To tide fans over, the pair have issued a single for the title track that promises the new record will be everything we hoped. LeCoque's unmistakable voice rises to new heights on a track that plays upon the axis of deep emotion and solid, rhythmic happiness.

Think of the Children may be ordered here.

Related Articles Around the Web
electronic kodacrome
Pop Ten
Collapse Expand Pop Ten
Mixed Media
PM Picks

© 1999-2018 Popmatters.com. All rights reserved.
Popmatters is wholly independently owned and operated.

rating-image