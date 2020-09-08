Music

Korine's 'The Night We Raise' Is Shimmering Synthpop With Its Heart on Its Sleeve

Chris Ingalls
08 Sep 2020
Photo Courtesy of the Artist

The sophomore album from the Philadelphia's Korine is full of hooks, retro synth sounds, and plenty of emotional resonance.

The Night We Raise
Korine

Born Losers

4 September 2020

Synthpop that harkens back to the innocence of the 1980s is in great abundance these days. While instrumentalists like Com Truise and Paul Haslinger effectively mine the lush musical landscapes of a bygone era, singer-songwriters like Kip Berman of the Pains of Being Pure at Heart and Canadian wunderkind Boniface fuse music and lyrics that sound right at home in that neon-flooded period, but with songwriting that doesn't sound hokey or overly nostalgic.

It's a tough trick to pull off. Philadelphia-based duo Korine (Morgy Ramone and Trey Frye) are yet another band that do it right. Their second album, The Night We Raise (following up 2018 debut, New Arrangements) is lush and layered, with an emotional depth that allows it to rise above shallow nostalgia. Kicking off with the dancefloor strut of "For Sure", overlapping synth lines and drum machines wrap around lyrics about a seductive yet toxic relationship. "I'll be the night / This love for sure / I don't think I can fucking take anymore." The single "Fate" brings an even deeper sense of urgency as intense beats march on, and Ramone's lyrics are a direct, unvarnished ode to an inevitable love. "I just can't explain / How I knew you were the one," he sings. "It's your eyes and fate / Dancing in a setting sun."

Ramone and Frye, who met in 2015 when they were both working "at a mutually loathed café in West Philly", seem to click artistically despite their different backgrounds – Ramone came to Philadelphia from Brooklyn, while Frye was raised in West Virginia. Their love of synthpop and the skill at which they craft songs from this genre is evident, and while the worst thing you could say about The Night We Raise is that the songs tend to stick to a singular format, their commitment to the genre is admirably consistent. As on the previous album, they know their wheelhouse and stay well inside of it.

While there are moments on The Night We Raise where it sounds like the duo veer away from the pull of dance-pop, it's always merely a brief diversion. "When We're One" begins with a lightly treated guitar figure before keyboards, and synthetic percussion come crashing down. "Nothing Here" briefly flirts with some ambient keyboard textures until the dancefloor strobes kick in. If you're looking for a good half-hour of danceable synthpop without barely an ounce of fat, you've come to the right place; you can dance to every single song on The Night We Raise. There are no contemplative ballads, no cool-down instrumental interludes.

Near the end of the album, the insistent thump of one of the album's strongest tracks, "The Last", masks the deep sadness of a breakup. "Many nights I knew your touch, and we feel the same," Ramone sings. "All is lost without you, and I conceal the shame." With The Night We Raise, Korine beautifully and artfully accomplishes two things exceptionally well: chronicling difficult affairs of the heart and allowing listeners to dance their cares away.

Related Articles Around the Web
electronic synthpop electropop post-punk music review korine
7

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Books

The Singularity of Žižek

According to Slavoj Žižek's latest work, Hegel in a Wired Brain, a new kind of Fall from the Fall is necessary.

Film

Decode the Pre-Code: Four Hot Early Talkies Hit Blu-Ray

Sinuous camera moves and stylish direction, endings that surely wouldn't have flown after the Code crackdown: four pre-code talkies from Cecil B. DeMille, Phil Goldstone, Victor Halperin, and Stuart Walker.

Music

Vancouver's Yukon Blonde Drift Into Dreamy Neo-Psych on "You Were Mine" (premiere)

Vancouver's Yukon Blonde embrace psychedelia and blissed-out grooves on their latest single, "You Were Mine". The band continue to innovate their sound with upcoming LP, Vindicator.

Music

Georgia Anne Muldrow's New Jyoti LP 'Mama, You Can Bet!' Is a Revelation

Jyoti's Mama, You Can Bet! is a revelation -- of time, of rhythm, of sound. It takes the free-ranging jazz sensibilities of Georgia Anne Muldrow's previous outings under the Jyoti moniker and gives them a next-level boost.

Music

Badfinger's Joey Molland Tells the Story of the "Rainy Day Man" (premiere)

Badfinger's Joey Molland shares "Rainy Day Man" ahead of a new album. At 73, Molland remains optimistic about the future. "I'm a positive guy and I don't care how dire a situation looks," he says.

Music

Ambient Producer Joshua van Tassel Believes We Need More Beautiful Things

Joshua van Tassel plays a modern version of one of the earliest electronic instruments: the Ondes Martenot. He discusses the calm, beautiful album he's written for it, Dance Music Volume II: More Songs for Slow Motion.

Music

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche Say "I Can Still Hear You" (premiere + interview)

"Lucy's song was written in the dark days of the shutdown. Lucy has a way of inviting people in. I was thrilled when she played it for me," says Suzzy Roche.

Music

The 90 Best Songs of 2015

Travel back five years ago when the release calendar was rife with fabulous songs. 2015 offered such an embarrassment of musical riches, that we selected 90 songs as best of the year.

Music

PYX's "Wires" Is a Melodic Indie Rock Marvel (premiere)

PYX are a collective out of Southeast England led by front-person Wesley Triffitt, and their sound is slightly lo-fi, indie rock influenced by '60s harmonies and '80s jangle pop and post-punk. Hear PYX's superb new single, "Wires".

Books

Stanley Kubrick Biography Goes Beyond Rumors and Mystique

David Mikics casts Kubrick as a kind of modernist tragedian in this biography, showing how meticulous planning often gives way to vanity, error, or random chaos.

Film

Investing in Surfaces in Renoir's 'Toni'

Discovery of what lies beyond the surface—or better, the profound meaning invested in surfaces—is the central motif of Renoir's Toni.

Music

The Billy Walton Band Rock Out on 'Dark Hour' (album stream)

New Jersey guitar master, Billy Walton returns with an eclectic mix of sounds that demonstrates why he's a favorite in both the blues and jam band worlds. Despite Dark Hour's title, there's more than a little light to go around.

Music

Wood Brothers' Oliver Wood Covers  "The Battle Is Over (But the War Goes On)" (premiere + interview)

Wood Brothers' guitarist and vocalist, Oliver Wood releases a new reading of well-known the protest anthem with Bandcamp proceeds going to the ACLU. "I wanted to contribute something that kept peoples' momentum going," he says.

Music

Gregory Porter Creates Another Collection of Soul-Jazz Gems on 'All Rise'

All Rise is another diamond in Gregory Porter's catalog of precious gems. There is studied wisdom, a graceful sagaciousness that accompanies the tracks.

Books

C.C. Tsai's 'Dao De Jing' Has Visual Rhythm

It's odd to read the talk-balloon musings of a Yoda-proportioned philosopher, but C.C. Tsai carries the wisdom in his caricature.

Music

Dianne Davidson Comes 'Full Circle'

A voice from the past re-emerges stronger and better than ever as Dianne Davidson releases Full Circle, her first album since 1988.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.