Hinako Omori Reimagines KT Tunstall's "Human Being" in New Remix (premiere)
In her remix of KT Tunstall's "Human Being", Hinako Omori brings listeners into a dreamily meditative realm that is exceptionally different from the single's original arrangement.
Over the past year, KT Tunstall released her sixth studio album, WAX. The second in a trilogy intent on journeying through the spirit, body, and mind, the album was a notable success for the celebrated rock artist. Now, Tunstall has given over the reins to one of its singles, "Human Being", to her close friend, keyboardist and backing vocalist Hinako Omori. Omori's reimagining of Tunstall's tune is striking, offering a great turn of atmosphere compared to the original composition. Dreamily meditative, Omori brings her own passions as a solo artist for surging rhythms and dense electronic beats, renovating "Human Being" in a way that only she quite could.
The remix's accompanying visual also provides a new take on the original presentation. Tunstall tells PopMatters, "It is a co-direct between myself and director/editor Max Downey. The video is a re-imagining of my original self-directed video, which Max was editor on."
