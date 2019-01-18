Powered by RebelMouse
Hinako Omori Reimagines KT Tunstall's "Human Being" in New Remix (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
18 Jan 2019

In her remix of KT Tunstall's "Human Being", Hinako Omori brings listeners into a dreamily meditative realm that is exceptionally different from the single's original arrangement.

Over the past year, KT Tunstall released her sixth studio album, WAX. The second in a trilogy intent on journeying through the spirit, body, and mind, the album was a notable success for the celebrated rock artist. Now, Tunstall has given over the reins to one of its singles, "Human Being", to her close friend, keyboardist and backing vocalist Hinako Omori. Omori's reimagining of Tunstall's tune is striking, offering a great turn of atmosphere compared to the original composition. Dreamily meditative, Omori brings her own passions as a solo artist for surging rhythms and dense electronic beats, renovating "Human Being" in a way that only she quite could.

The remix's accompanying visual also provides a new take on the original presentation. Tunstall tells PopMatters, "It is a co-direct between myself and director/editor Max Downey. The video is a re-imagining of my original self-directed video, which Max was editor on."

TOUR DATES

January 20 - Glasgow, UK - Celtic Connection Festival

January 25 - Dumbfries, UK - Big Burns Supper

January 31 - Chacalal, Mexico - Girls Just Wanna Weekend 2019 (1/30-2/3)

March 4 - Dublin, Ireland - Olympia Theatre

March 5- Belfast, UK - Elmwood Hall Q.U.B.

March 7 - Dunfermline UK - Alhambra Theatre

March 8 - Aberdeen, UK - Aberdeen Music Hall

March 9 - Glasgow, UK - Barrowland Ballroom

March 11 - Gateshead, UK - Sage Gateshead

March 12 - Northampton, UK - Royal and Derngate

March 14 - Cambridge, UK - Cambridge Junction

March 15 - Bath, UK - The Forum

March 16 - Cardiff, UK - Tramshed

March 18 - Brighton, UK - Brighton Dome

March 19 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy Leeds

March 20 - Birmingham, UK - Birmingham Town Hall

March 22 - Leicester, UK - De Montfort Hall

March 23 - Manchester, UK - Albert Hall

March 25 - London, UK -Roundhouse

March 26 - Guildford, UK - G Live

March 28 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso

March 29 - Leuven, Belgium - Het Depot

March 30 - Luxembourg City, Luxembourg - Den Atelier

April 1 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

April 2 - Cologne, Germany - Kulturkirche

April 3 - Zurich, Switzerland, Mascotte

May 6 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial

May 8 – Detroit, MI – El Club

May 10 – Cleveland, OH – Beachland Ballroom

May 11 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

May 12 – Buffalo, NY – Iron Works

May 13 – Toronto, ON – Horseshoe Tavern

May 15 – Pawling, NY – Daryl's House

May 17 – Philadelphia, PA – World Café Live

May 18 – New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

May 19 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

May 21 – Nashville, TN – City Winery

