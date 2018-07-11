La Cerca "Sway" in Desert Reflections with New Music Video (premiere)
Tucson indie rockers La Cerca present darker undertones on their new album, Night Bloom, fronted by the gorgeous reflections of their single, "Sway".
Where Ryanhood and Rebekah Rolland offer two perspectives on modern folk within Tucson city limits, La Cerca is here to offer a warm dosage of psychedelic rock from the old pueblo. In some ways, the darker, rock-edged corners of their upcoming album, Night Bloom, come as a surprise when juxtaposed against the shimmering pop of their previous release, 2015's Sunrise For Everyone. Not only does it make thematic sense, however, but frontman Andrew Gardner (vocals, guitar) proves that he can rock harder and louder than he previously had alongside the band's Bill Oberdick (guitar), Brian Green (bass), and Tom King (drums).
On the album, Gardner says, "Nighttime in the desert can be very beautiful during the summer. That's when you can find the Cereus Cactus Flower which only blooms in the dark for one night a year." The flower features on Night Bloom's cover, and also plays a role in the band's new music video. "Sway" is a five-minute-long rock opus that echoes with beautiful reflections of La Cerca's desert home, both in the subtle crunch of its guitar-laden melodies to the blend of imagery presented in its video directed by Max Encinas.
Night Bloom is set to be released on 27 July via Xemu.
TOUR DATES
7/11 El Paso, TX @ Neon Rose
7/12 San Antonio, TX @ Ventura
7/13 Austin, TX @ Electric Church
7/14 Houston, TX @ Notsuoh
7/15 New Orleans, LA @ Santos w/ Spindrift
7/16 Athens, GA @ Flicker
7/18 Charlottesville, VA @ Twisted Branch
7/19 Raleigh, NC @ Wicked Witch
7/21 Philadelphia, PA @ Grape Room
7/22 New York, NY @ Rockwood Stage 1
7/24 Pittsburgh PA @ Howlers
7/25 Cleveland OH @ Coda
7/26 Dayton OH @ Omega Music (in-store)
7/26 Dayton, OH @ South Park Tavern w/ Old City
7/28 Kansas City, MO @ Minibar
7/29 Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop Vito
8/01 Denver, CO @ Walnut Room
8/02 Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar