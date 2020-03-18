Lady Gaga - "Stupid Love" (Singles Going Steady)
Lady Gaga and the Broadway cast of Cats beam down to one of those inhospitable planets from the first series of Star Trek and hold a Power Rangers meet Mad Max themed dance-off.
Ian Rushbury: Lady Gaga and the Broadway cast of Cats beam down to one of those inhospitable planets from the first series of Star Trek and hold a Power Rangers meet Mad Max themed dance-off. Gaga wins. She's almost impossible to dislike, no matter how ludicrous the setting and "Stupid Love" is another great example of what you can do with a simple, modern pop tune. She's a class act. [7/10]
Jessica Brant: The video looks really expensive. Her pink weave looks really expensive. Those are my first thoughts. This isn't anything different from what she's put out in the last decade. She could've asked her A Star Is Born co-star, Bradley Cooper, to dance in a transformer outfit lip-syncing the words with her. That would've been sicker. [6/10]
Mike Elliott: Lady Gaga back to what she does best: anthemic, joyous, fist-pumping, empowering pop. [9/10]
Sarah Zupko: I am not a Lady Gaga fan, but this song has me furiously tapping my toes and dancing in my chair. "Stupid Love" is pure maximalist pop, all pulsing synths, huge vocals, and anthemic choruses. This will be great for self-isolating dancing around the parlor. [7/10]
SCORE: 7.25
- Lady Gaga: Joanne - PopMatters ›
- 'Poker Face': The Intelligent Design of Lady Gaga - PopMatters ›
- 20 Questions: Lady GaGa - PopMatters ›
- Lady GaGa: The Fame - PopMatters ›
- Lady Gaga: Fame Over - PopMatters ›
- Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga: Cheek to Cheek - PopMatters ›
- Lady Gaga: The Remix - PopMatters ›
- Lady Gaga: The Fame Monster - PopMatters ›
- Lady Gaga: Artpop - PopMatters ›
- Gaga Studies - PopMatters ›