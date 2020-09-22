Music

Landowner's 'Consultant' Is OCD-Post-Punk With Obsessive Precision

Justin Vellucci
22 Sep 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Born Yesterday Records

Landowner's Consultant has all the energy of a punk-rock record but none of the distorted power chords.

Consultant
Landowner

Born Yesterday Records

25 September 2020

Landowner's second LP, Consultant, is a beautiful bundle of chewed-raw nerves, with intensely geometric post-punk motifs providing the razor to scrape back and forth over them. Vocalist Dan Shaw fronts the western Massachusetts quintet, bizarrely obsessed with cleanliness, mechanics, and symmetry, but instead blurts out lyrics about residential development, institutional racism, and testosterone-fueled idiocy like an obsessed D. Boon or maybe even Jello Biafra. Shaw writes the highly cogent material. The whole band, in turn, sound like a wondrous idea that somehow was birthed in form. Guitars and bass feature unblemished, undistorted lines and spartan percussion, all played with tinny precision but with hardcore intent. On Consultant, much like their debut, 2018's Blatant, Landowner drive up the mortgage price in the ambition department and, somehow, miraculously, manages to close the deal.

Like Blatant, there's an amazing intentionality to the proceedings, and that, not surprisingly, is no accident. Shaw is a city planner by trade and approaches music like an architect or an engineer faced with an unsculpted, virgin block – only the necessary elements and no more are needed to hold together his sound-grids. The sound, which is rattly and inherently gets under your skin, is a kind of antithesis to maximalism, with two guitars skittering in mathematical lockstep over plucky bass and a kit that rarely employs much more than a kick-drum, snare, and hi-hat. On a song like the infectious opener, "Victim of Redlining", the conceit works and then some, with the Bizarro-Krautrock repetitions eliciting a wondrous sonic tension, like the knot of a rope being pulled ever tighter. Shaw plays on this evident tone by barking his insightful asides in the first bars of each measure, making the song's edges feel clipped, a canny beat-boxing move.

Elsewhere, Landowner flirt with different colors. "Extreme Youth" toys like a cat swimming in catnip with post-punk punchiness, minus the punch but with all the passion. On "Being Told You're Wrong", a treatise seemingly about toxic masculinity, the rhythms are lop-sided and uneven, with a faux-Western guitar bop leading into what, if it were distorted, would be an epic grind. Instead, played and recorded super clean and super tight, it sounds like gritting teeth, and it's done to terrific effect. "Stone Path" is a rapid-fire number that miraculously never loses sight of its fixation on restraint. Then, appropriately, there's a song called "Restraint" – saw that one coming – which features a wonderfully bubbly and burbling little bass motif from Josh Owsley over the familiar skitter-scatter. It sounds like Devo playing Faustian punk – or maybe early Big Boys without as much of the self-awareness and sass.

Now, let's get to some narrative context. When Shaw moved back to his native Massachusetts after five years working in a Seattle "technocracy" (band's words), he inaugurated the Lawnowner experiment with a cassette release that offered click-clack drum-machine tracks and Mondrian-typeset guitar and bass: all patterns, with the power and the color cooked in before the presentation. It was, he says in press materials, "as if an abrasively clean band were reading the sheet music of hardcore songs". "The creative formula of the band is that it's supposed to be portable, lightweight, dinky," Shaw says. "The band is formulaic by my own invention. I plug in, I write some riffs, and it sounds like Landowner instantly."

The record is not a distant cousin -- or distant in any way -- to Blatant, which was born alongside Chicago's Born Yesterday Records some two years ago. The Born Yesterday implications are important. In addition to releasing this LP, the label put out Stuck's latest, a great LP that toys with similar bombast and angularity. Consultant, if anything, is a continuation of that line of thinking. Appropriately, it ends with another welcome ellipsis, the songs stalling rather than drawing to a faux-dramatic curtain-closer. We only can hope Landowner's third LP proper continues to live up to the cryptic OCD-post-punk the quintet has calculated thus far.

Related Articles Around the Web
post-punk punk rock indie rock born yesterday records music review landowner
7

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

PM Picks Playlist 1: Rett Madison, Folk Devils + More

The first PopMatters Picks Playlist column features searing Americana from Rett Madison, synthpop from Everything and Everybody, the stunning electropop of Jodie Nicholson, the return of post-punk's Folk Devils, and the glammy pop of Baby FuzZ.

Books

David Lazar's 'Celeste Holm  Syndrome' Appreciates Hollywood's Unsung Character Actors


David Lazar's Celeste Holm Syndrome documents how character actor work is about scene-defining, not scene-stealing.

Music

David Lord Salutes Collaborators With "Cloud Ear" (premiere)

David Lord teams with Jeff Parker (Tortoise) and Chad Taylor (Chicago Underground) for a new collection of sweeping, frequently meditative compositions. The results are jazz for a still-distant future that's still rooted in tradition.

Music

Laraaji Takes a "Quiet Journey" (premiere +interview)

Afro Transcendentalist Laraaji prepares his second album of 2020, the meditative Moon Piano, recorded inside a Brooklyn church. The record is an example of what the artist refers to as "pulling music from the sky".

Music

Blues' Johnny Ray Daniels Sings About "Somewhere to Lay My Head" (premiere)

Johnny Ray Daniels' "Somewhere to Lay My Head" is from new compilation that's a companion to a book detailing the work of artist/musician/folklorist Freeman Vines. Vines chronicles racism and injustice via his work.

Music

The Band of Heathens Find That Life Keeps Getting 'Stranger'

The tracks on the Band of Heathens' Stranger are mostly fun, even when on serious topics, because what other choice is there? We all may have different ideas on how to deal with problems, but we are all in this together.

Music

Landowner's 'Consultant' Is OCD-Post-Punk With Obsessive Precision

Landowner's Consultant has all the energy of a punk-rock record but none of the distorted power chords.

Film

NYFF: 'American Utopia' Sets a Glorious Tone for Our Difficult Times

Spike Lee's crisp concert film of David Byrne's Broadway show, American Utopia, embraces the hopes and anxieties of the present moment.

Music

South Africa's Phelimuncasi Thrill with Their Gqom Beats on '2013-2019'

A new Phelimuncasi anthology from Nyege Nyege Tapes introduces listeners to gqom and the dancefloors of Durban, South Africa.

Music

Wolf Parade's 'Apologies to the Queen Mary' Turns 15

Wolf Parade's debut, Apologies to the Queen Mary, is an indie rock classic. It's a testament to how creative, vital, and exciting the indie rock scene felt in the 2000s.

Film

What 'O Brother, Where Art Thou?' Gets Right (and Wrong) About America

Telling the tale of the cyclops through the lens of high and low culture, in O'Brother, Where Art Thou? the Coens hammer home a fatalistic criticism about the ways that commerce, violence, and cosmetic Christianity prevail in American society .

Books

Literary Scholar Andrew H. Miller On Solitude As a Common Bond

Andrew H. Miller's On Not Being Someone Else considers how contemplating other possibilities for one's life is a way of creating meaning in the life one leads.

Music

Fransancisco's "This Woman's Work" Cover Is Inspired By Heartache (premiere)

Indie-folk brothers Fransancisco dedicate their take on Kate Bush's "This Woman's Work" to all mothers who have lost a child.

Film

Rodd Rathjen Discusses 'Buoyancy', His Film About Modern Slavery

Rodd Rathjen's directorial feature debut, Buoyancy, seeks to give a voice to the voiceless men and boys who are victims of slavery in Southeast Asia.

Music

Hear the New, Classic Pop of the Parson Red Heads' "Turn Around" (premiere)

The Parson Red Heads' "Turn Around" is a pop tune, but pop as heard through ears more attuned to AM radio's glory days rather than streaming playlists and studio trickery.

Music

Blitzen Trapper on the Afterlife, Schizophrenia, Civil Unrest and Our Place in the Cosmos

Influenced by the Tibetan Book of the Dead, Blitzen Trapper's new album Holy Smokes, Future Jokes plumbs the comedic horror of the human condition.

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Fire in the Time of Coronavirus

If we venture out our front door we might inhale both a deadly virus and pinpoint flakes of ash. If we turn back in fear we may no longer have a door behind us.

Music

Sufjan Stevens' 'The Ascension' Is Mostly Captivating

Even though Sufjan Stevens' The Ascension is sometimes too formulaic or trivial to linger, it's still a very good, enjoyable effort.

Jordan Blum

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.