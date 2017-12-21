Powered by RebelMouse
Leah Calvert - "Wild Things" (audio) (premiere)

Jedd Beaudoin
21. Dec, 2017.
Photo: Jolie Loren

Ex-Dappled Grays/John Driskell Hopkins Band member Leah Calvert works in mysterious ways on single from upcoming solo debut.

"Wild Things" is the new track from Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Leah Calvert's upcoming debut solo album, Satellite. Some are familiar with Calvert via her work with the Americana outfits the Dappled Grays and the John Driskell Hopkins Band and though one can hear traces of those roots on "Wild Things", the tune calls on something darker, more mysterious. No matter the emotional or musical terrain she covers during the song, her vocal performance is haunting, ethereal, a reminder of her formidable talents.

One can hear tensions at play within the tune and Calvert offers that the songs is, "a conversation between our internal driver and our external hold backs, our desire to be daring versus others dictating our possibilities." She adds, "The tune finally settles on an 'all gas and no brakes' approach to life and reminds us that freedom is a personal responsibility."

Satellite is released 12 January 2018 via Vera Hellcat Records.

The 60 Best Albums of 2017

From genre-busting electronic music to new highs in the ever-evolving R&B scene, from hip-hop and Americana to rock and pop, 2017's music scenes bestowed an embarrassment of riches upon us.


60. White Hills - Stop Mute Defeat (Thrill Jockey)

White Hills epic '80s callback Stop Mute Defeat is a determined march against encroaching imperial darkness; their eyes boring into the shadows for danger but they're aware that blinding lights can kill and distort truth. From "Overlord's" dark stomp casting nets for totalitarian warnings to "Attack Mode", which roars in with the tribal certainty that we can survive the madness if we keep our wits, the record is a true and timely win for Dave W. and Ego Sensation. Martin Bisi and the poster band's mysterious but relevant cool make a great team and deliver one of their least psych yet most mind destroying records to date. Much like the first time you heard Joy Division or early Pigface, for example, you'll experience being startled at first before becoming addicted to the band's unique microcosm of dystopia that is simultaneously corrupting and seducing your ears. - Morgan Y. Evans

The Best Music of 2017

Catch up on all of PopMatters' year-end best music features, including our deep and rich genre lists.


THE 60 BEST ALBUMS OF 2017

The 21 Best Album Re-Issues of 2017

In 2017, the music world saw amazing reissues from all over the genre map, spanning rock titans to indie upstarts and jazz to soul.

21. Can - The Singles (Mute)

Not only is a compilation a good way to offer an overview of an artist's best work, as a summation of a career and a primer for new listeners, but in the case of this hugely entertaining collection, showcase a side of a band that's gone rather unappreciated. The influence of German innovators Can towers over the rock and electronic music landscape to this day, with – justifiably – the lion's share of attention being paid to such landmark albums as Tago Mago and Ege Bamyasi. What this new singles collection does so well, however, is showcase the band's more playful side. Comprised of 23 tracks released between 1969 and 1990, it's a wildly eclectic journey that takes the listener through garage rock, classic early-'70s krautrock, funk, disco, and jazz. As serious musicians as Can were, they weren't above having fun, and The Singles is a whimsical, valuable document for longtime fans and curious neophytes alike. - Adrien Begrand

Alexander Payne's 'Downsizing' Is No Small Misfire

Matt Damon and Christoph Waltz in Downsizing (2017) (Photo by Photo credit: George Kraychyk - © 2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved. / IMDB)

The new social satire from normally reliable director Alexander Payne is a well-meaning premise in search of a story.

Downsizing, the new social satire from director Alexander Payne, is a premise in search of a story. The satirical potential of an over-populated world shrunken to the size of ants is completely squandered in favor of superficial social commentary and some mildly amusing sight gags. Payne, an expert at observant, character-driven drama, feels overmatched by this High Concept yawner. It's a huge miscalculation by the normally reliable director and qualifies as one of 2017's most baffling misfires.

Graphic Novel 'I, Parrot' Presents a Children's World Inhabited by Grown-ups

Although Unferth's family-oriented plot and Haidle's style sometimes evoke children's illustrated books, this is for grown-ups—and the intentionally simplistic rendering is more than surface details.

The graphic novel I, Parrot combines two unquestionable talents. Deb Olin Unferth is a major new literary voice whose award-winning short prose has appeared in a range of top literary journals. Her book-length work includes two story collections, a novel, and a memoir, all published by prestigious independent presses. Elizabeth Haidle is creative director of Illustoria, a visual storytelling magazine for children, and she brings a smart, cartoon energy to Unferth's writing. Together the two tell the story of their narrator Daphne's struggles to win custody of her son, maintain her relationship with her boyfriend, and care for 42 exotic parrots.

