PopMatters is moving to WordPress in December. We will continue to publish on this site as we work on the move. We aim to make it a seamless experience for readers.

Music

LÉON's 'Apart' Is Her Most Directly Personal Work

Jeffrey Davies
04 Nov 2020
Photo: Sandra Thorsson / Courtesy of Fear PR

LÉON's Apart articulates the comedown from being out in the grand uncertainty of the world and attempting to heal from those wounds.

Apart
LÉON

LÉON Recordings/BMG

30 October 2020

"I know I'm better off solo / Shouldn't have to be this hard," sings LÉON on her second album Apart, the follow-up to her 2019 self-titled debut LP which launched her to the forefront of the indie-pop conversation. Much like all of us, the Swedish singer—born Lotta Lindgren—has been grappling with both the social and emotional effects of the isolation that this year has brought, and in some ways, this record was born from that. But in others, Apart articulates the comedown from being out in the grand uncertainty of the world and attempting to heal from those wounds.

LÉON, who returned home from the tour in support of her self-titled debut just two days before last Christmas, knows this feeling all too well. Having parted ways with a longtime partner and moving into a new home by herself for the first time, the social isolation of 2020 could not have come at a worse time. "With all these different emotions, the year didn't start out on a high for me," she told PAPER. Apart, which was recorded entirely in her hometown of Stockholm with producer and old friend Martin Stilling, has a sound that is both similar and in stark contrast to her first record.

While the melancholy and nostalgia-infused lyrics that have brought her a passionate fanbase remain, her second album surely proves that the vulnerability present on her first album and previous EPs was not performative. LÉON is someone who genuinely feels passionately and intensely, especially during a year like this one, and it's this quality that attracts listeners into a comforting atmosphere where we also feel free to feel intensely.

Apart also feels distinctly more personal than her previous work. While her first album was written in Los Angeles and recorded in London, LÉON had the privilege of making her second record in a studio close to her home. As a result, the music eschews any gimmicks and fancy hooks, for the most part. The only hooks that exist on Apart are the ones that flow naturally through the singer's songwriting and production process. On the album's opener, "Head and Heart on Fire", she sets the stage for a body of work that is sure to trigger nostalgia and even lost memories: "Did I know you from before? / I think you had me from that moment / I wish I never let it go."

Perhaps what she wishes she'd never let go of was what we all wish we had appreciated a bit more—a less isolated and divided world. While most of these lyrics are the singer grappling with the end of a significant romantic relationship, it appears that her new songs also resonate in a time where everyone has found their romantic relationships with the world forcibly changed. "Spending money on things I know I don't need / Cut my hair to change me / I'm smoking, again / I know how much you'd hate it / But you ain't here to tell me," she sings on "In a Stranger's Arms". On "Chasing a Feeling", she's battling the same demons wishing for both a familiar and a new experience. "Sometimes, I'm saying / I don't need you, but I don't know / Is it my fault we're changing? / Maybe time just got us both."

Despite the album's yearning for a time when things made sense, both personally and collectively, it appears that the singer achieved something that many of us take for granted. Speaking on the songwriting process for the album, LÉON remarked, "The process for this album was similar to how I used to write before I got into the industry." It seems that we all want to experience more stripped versions of ourselves when we're not trying to impress or appease others. While it would have been nicer to achieve this when the world wasn't in a state of ongoing crisis, it's still nice when we can lose the masks (the figurative ones, not the literal ones—keep those on, please) and speak and create freely, as ourselves. LÉON's music continues to be a welcoming place to do that.

Related Articles Around the Web
indie pop pop indie folk folk pop music review léon
8

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Postcolonial Re-imaginings in Mambèty's 'Touki Bouki'

Restored by the World Cinema Project and now available from The Criterion Collection, Djibril Diop Mambéty's cheeky critique of colonialism, Touki Bouki (Journey of the Hyena) reveals a great act of myth-making.

Music

LÉON's 'Apart' Is Her Most Directly Personal Work

LÉON's Apart articulates the comedown from being out in the grand uncertainty of the world and attempting to heal from those wounds.

Music

Jim White Invites Us to a 'Misfit's Jubilee'

"The Divided States of America" relates directly to the US Election Day. As Paul Simon would say, it's a modern desultory philippic about the state of the nation.

Music

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 20-1

These 20 best records of the 2000s feature some familiar faces, but also several that have grown more fond in memory.

Film

When Punk Took on the National Front It Screamed, 'White Riot'!

Rubika Shah's savvy documentary, White Riot, shows punk music's casual flirtation with fascism and the rise of anti-racist punks' hugely popular response headlined by the Clash, Rock Against Racism.

Music

Iller Instinct: An Interview with Hip-Hop Artists Ill Scholars

Ill Scholars MC Mattic and Johnny Madwreck, among hip-hop's newest (though seasoned) progenies, offer an explosive debut album full of heavy, jazz-laden hip-hop.

Music

Moira Smiley and VOCO's "The Call" Says Stay Strong in Shared Humanity (premiere)

Moira Smiley and VOCO's "The Call" urges to stay strong in our shared humanity against the screaming voices of division. It's a plea for oneness as the US exercises its essential identity as a democracy on 3 November.

Music

'The Great Dismal' Is Nothing's Sharpest and Most Consistent album

After a big lineup change, Philadelphia metal-gazers Nothing play to their strengths on their fourth album, The Great Dismal.

Music

Adulkt Life Feature Huggy Bear Vocalist on 'Book of Curses'

Adulkt Life eschew catchy hooks on Book of Curses, and its brevity works in its favor. At 26 minutes, the band's abrasive punk is quite listenable.

Music

Old School Politicking Gets Powerful Punk Backing on Dead End America's 'Crush the Machine'

Released on Southern Lord to mark the US election, Dead End America spit fire in the direction of Donald Trump on Crush the Machine.

By the Book

When Sunday Comes: Gospel Music in the Soul and Hip-Hop Eras (excerpt)

In this excerpt of Claudrena N. Harold's new book, When Sunday Comes, gospel legend James Cleveland joins the amazing Aretha Franklin to raise the rafters in spirited song.

Claudrena N. Harold
Music

The 100 Best Albums of the 2000s: 40-21

From breathtaking reformulations of shoegaze to British soul revival, this batch of stellar recordings from the 2000s is an eclectic one.

Music

Jefferson Starship Soar Again with 'Mother of the Sun'

Rock goddess Cathy Richardson speaks out about honoring the legacy of Paul Kantner, songwriting with Grace Slick for the Jefferson Starship's new album, and rocking the vote to dump Trump.

Books

Black Diamond Queens: African American Women and Rock and Roll (excerpt)

Ikette Claudia Lennear, rumored to be the inspiration for Mick Jagger's "Brown Sugar", often felt disconnect between her identity as an African American woman and her engagement with rock. Enjoy this excerpt of cultural anthropologist Maureen Mahon's Black Diamond Queens, courtesy of Duke University Press.

Maureen Mahon
Music

Ane Brun's 'After the Great Storm' Features Some of Her Best Songs

The irresolution and unease that pervade Ane Brun's After the Great Storm perfectly mirror the anxiety and social isolation that have engulfed this post-pandemic era.

Music

'Long Hot Summers' Is a Lavish, Long-Overdue Boxed Set from the Style Council

Paul Weller's misunderstood, underappreciated '80s soul-pop outfit the Style Council are the subject of a multi-disc collection that's perfect for the uninitiated and a great nostalgia trip for those who heard it all the first time.

Music

ABBA's 'Super Trouper' at 40

ABBA's winning – if slightly uneven – seventh album Super Trouper is reissued on 45rpm vinyl for its birthday.

Music

The Mountain Goats Find New Sonic Inspiration on 'Getting Into Knives'

John Darnielle explores new sounds on his 19th studio album as the Mountain Goats—and creates his best record in years with Getting Into Knives.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.