Music

Les Gruff and the Billy Goat Step Out Into "The Rain" (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
02 Mar 2020
Photo: Flyin' R Photography / Courtesy of the artist

With "The Rain", Americana's Les Gruff and the Billy Goat bring a hearty and nostalgic jam to the table that features steel guitar from Mike and the Moonpies' Zachary Moulton.

Americana's Les Gruff and the Billy Goat were always ones to keep it real. They've named their latest EP—the first of four to be released throughout 2020—Help Wanted as a reflection of the constantly revolving door that accompanies their lineup year-by-year. The band also muses that there was no better name for the EP coming from a St. Louis collective, a city where they assert that creatives are often encouraged to quit for stabler pastures. Yet, Les Gruff and the Billy Goat are still bleating in the 2020s with their soulful roots rock.

Due out on 6 March, Help Wanted presents Les Gruff and the Billy Goat in their latest form across three strong tracks. The EP's midsection belongs to "The Rain", a slow-burning scorcher that features steel guitar from Zachary Moulton of Mike and the Moonpies. Hearty and nostalgic, the band showcases a refined version of the windswept honky-tonk that they've always undeniably delivered.

