Mixed Media

Leyya Say "I'm Not Sure" But Look for Hope

Sarah Zupko
26 Jan 2021
Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Austrian indie-pop duo Leyya return with a catchy song, "I'm Not Sure", dealing with the shock and fear of living in the world right now.

Austrian indie-pop duo Leyya have played some of the world's best festivals, including the Reeperbahn Festival, Primavera, Iceland Airwaves, and SXSW. Their catchy music has had more than 20 million listens on Spotify, and those clever hooks have wormed their way into TV shows, ads, and films.

The group's latest single, "I'm Not Sure", addresses the present, sad state of the world wherein people feel disconnected, anxious, depressed, lonely, and overwhelmed. Leyya look for hope in "I'm Not Sure", knowing that we have to get back to human connection and helping each other. It's the only way to lift ourselves out of the abyss.

Hear "I'm Not Sure" on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist.

indie pop electropop alternative pop synthpop leyya

