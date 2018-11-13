Love, Lust, Loss Live Together on 'Chambers', New Release From Lightfoils (album stream)
Sometimes noisy, sometimes dreamy, often both in a delicious collision of the senses, Chambers captures Chicagoland dream pop/shoegaze band Lightfoils in full blossom.
Chicago's Lightfoils issues its latest effort, Chambers, on 16 November.
Formed in 2010, the outfit, which includes guitarists Neil Yodnane and Zeeshan Abbasi, bassist Cory Osborne, singer Jane Zabeth Nicholson, and drummer John Rungger may broadly be referred to as shoegaze, though the unit has broadened its umbrella over the years to include psychedelic sounds and garage rock. With ethereal vocals and subtle shifts in style and mood, Lightfoils has proven itself a remarkably versatile and formidable presence.
The new release finds the unit covering a broad range of emotional terrain as well, from "The Bitter Over" about Zabeth Nicholson facing the loss of loved one, a bit of duality or something like that ("Duende"), regrets ("This Time Is Up", "Summer Nights") and even a little bit of something like stability ("Honeydew").
