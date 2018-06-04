Lily Allen Set to Release Darker, Introspective 'No Shame'
Lily Allen announced tour dates and dropped her new single, "Lost My Mind", last week. She previewed the album at an intimate NYC show earlier this year.
No Shame
Lily Allen
Lily Allen has set forth dates for her first North American tour in four years ahead of the release of her album No Shame (out June 8th). The record is her first since 2014's Sheezus and Allen touches on tough subjects throughout the 14 songs including sobriety, the end of her marriage and motherhood. Allen has previously stated about the record, "There's no shame in anything I'm saying." Her heart is laid bare on her latest single "Lost My Mind" (streaming below), which has the chorus, "When I couldn't breathe / Couldn't sleep / And you say it served me right / Maybe I've lost my mind".
And at her April 23rd show at the Music Hall of Williamsburg in NYC, Allen played most of the new album for an intimate show, both in terms of size and in terms of content. She was very frank with the audience as she spoke about her alcoholism and her divorce as she intro'ed many of the darker, reflective new songs.
It wasn't all about catharsis though as Allen did have fun. She performed one upbeat new track, "Pushing Up Daises", that was about a new boyfriend. And she also played a few of her classic songs like "Smile" and "It's Not Fair" as well as "Fuck You" now re-dedicated to Donald Trump. The audience loved it.
Preorders of No Shame through Allen's official store will also include the opportunity to get presale tickets to her upcoming tour dates prior to the general on-sale on June 8th. The new single "Lost My Mind", photos from the NYC show and tour dates are below.
Music Hall of Williamsburg April 23rd:
Fall 2018 Tour Dates:
October:
5 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
6 – Oakland, CA @ The Fox Theatre
8 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Marquee
12 – 14 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
16 – New Orleans, CA @ House of Blues
17 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
18 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
21 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore
23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
24 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
27 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
28 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Theatre
30 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
31 – Chicago, IL @ Vic Theatre
November
1 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre
3 – Denver, CO @ Venue TBD
4 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex (Grand Ballroom)
6 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
8 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
9 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
December
2 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
4 – Berlin, DE @ Astra
5 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
6 – Cologne, DE @ Live Music Hall
8 – Paris, FR @ Le Trianon
9 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg Ronda Hall
11 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
13 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
14 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Institute
16 – Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
17 – London, UK @ The Roundhouse