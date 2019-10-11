Lincoln Center Out of Doors desi:NOW in Photos
The desi:NOW event showcased a variety of South Asian musicians, dancers and performers.
On Sunday 4 August 2019, Lincoln Center's Out of Doors series presented desi:NOW, a line-up of singers, rappers, artists and dancers from South Asian backgrounds. It was a spiritual follow up of sorts to the Bollywood Boulevard event held in the same space a couple of years back, as both events shared the backing of MELA Arts Connect (and its founder Heena Patel) as a presenter/co-presenter.
desi:NOW included performances from Punjabi singer G. Sidhu, singer-songwriter Rianjali, Taizu, Rolex Rasathy, and Robin Dey, with DJ Sharad (of 44 Management, another co-presenter) DJing for him (and throughout the night). Dance performances came from the IMGE Dance, SA Grooves, and Project Convergence groups. Photos from the show are below.
And in somewhat related Lincoln Center / South Asian news, the 10th anniversary of the White Light Festival will feature a return appearance by the Manganiyar Seduction in November. Info on that show can be found here and our review from the original event is here.