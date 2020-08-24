Music

Lita Sings a Tale of the Blonde from Trastevere on "Bionda" (premiere)

George de Stefano
24 Aug 2020
Photo: Nat Ribaus / Courtesy of MG Limited

Roman singer Lita, now in Los Angeles, reconnects with her roots on her new single, "Bionda". Lita aims to take that Italian-American tradition into pop's present.

"Bionda", the new single by Lita, an Italian singer relocated to Los Angeles, sounds totally contemporary in its arrangement and production. The song's roots, however, can be traced back a century ago, to Northern Italy. During World War I, under the title "Tutti mi chiaman Mario" ("Everybody Calls Me Mario"), it was a kind of murder ballad, narrated by a soldier who kills a woman who has left him for another man. In another version, "Tutti mi chiamano bionda" ("Everybody calls me Blondie"), the narrator is a woman who, though apparently blonde, actually has hair "black as coal" that she dyed to conform to an Alpine ideal of female desirability.

Lita wrote new lyrics that recast the bionda as a young woman from the Trastevere district of Italy's capital who is struggling with addiction:

Bionda di capitale Trasteverina
Tutto le andava male una mattina
Lei se ne andò a cercare la medicina
Ma niente la può curare
Da quello che non ha
(Blonde from the capital, Trasteverina
Everything went wrong with her one morning
She went looking for the medicine
But nothing can cure her
From what she doesn't have)

Unlike the earlier versions, Lita narrates the sad story in the third person. But "Bionda" retains the song's melody, with modern production techniques and a bit of Auto-Tune on her vocals. The guitar and accordion accompaniment mark the song as quintessentially Italian, and except for one English verse, Lita sings in her native language.

The song has personal and nostalgic significance for the singer, born Lilian Caputo in Rome.

"'Bionda' is a super important song to me," she says. "When I was little, my grandma would always sing us songs from her childhood. One of them was 'Tutti mi chiaman Mario', a folk song from World War I. 'Bionda' is the first song I wrote in Italian since I moved to the States, the first song that made me feel reconnected to my roots. It's a story I needed to tell and one that brought me back to the streets of Trastevere."

Marion S. Jacobson, in an essay titled "Musical Performance and Repertoire Among Northern Italians" (anthologized in Italian Folk: Vernacular Culture in Italian-American Lives, edited by Joseph Sciorra), observes that the song is one of the best-known and most popular examples of the Valtaro tradition, "a song repertoire and style of Italian accordion music with roots in 19th-century Europe." Although "lilting waltz melody" and the use of accordion link it to Northern Italian tradition, the song has been adopted by Italians in other parts of the country, as Lita's Roman childhood experience attests. And, as Jacobson notes, it was brought to North America by Northern Italian immigrants, where it and others from the Valtaro repertoire became "part of the memory culture of all Italians, Northerners and Southerners."

Lita's 21st century "Bionda" is, then, the latest instance of an old Italian song, whose original authorship is obscure, crossing time and space, changed by the journey yet retaining what made it beloved in the first place: its earworm melody and melancholic, even tragic mood. Its trajectory is not unlike that of "Bella Ciao", originally a song of women who labored in the rice fields of Northern Italy that became better known as an anti-Fascist anthem of Italy's partisan fighters. (In yet another version of "Tutti mi chiaman Mario", by the singer Enzo Jannacci, the title character becomes "Cesare", a partisan fighter.)

Lita planned to make a video for "Bionda" in Trastevere, but the COVID-19 lockdown in Italy made that impossible. Instead, she teamed up with an animator, Plamen Dimitrov, to recreate the Rome neighborhood.

Photo: Nat Ribaus / Courtesy of MG Limited

"Bionda", Lita's second single, continues the mix of Italian song and international pop that she introduced with her first, "Ciao Ciao" released in April 2020. That track, with mostly English lyrics, mixed acoustic instruments and digital sounds and sampled a performance of Verdi's "La Traviata" by Lita's mother, the opera singer Fiammetta Izzo d'Amico.

Lita has lived in the United States for several years, first in Boston, where she graduated from the Berklee School of Music, and now Los Angeles. Although she was "deeply influenced by foreign music and especially American music", she found herself "really longing for my roots". "That's why I decided to bring my culture into my music." Italian song is hardly a new ingredient in American popular music; "Volare" and "Quando Quando", to name just two of the best-known, once were ubiquitous. With "Ciao Ciao", and now "Bionda", and on her in-the-works debut album, Damaris, Lilian Caputo aka Lita, aims to take that Italian-American tradition into pop's present.

pop premiere lita


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Buscrates Brings the G-Funk on Soulful "How Ya Gonna Do It"

Pittsburgh's Buscrates marries a soulful Kate Moe Dee vocal to G-Funk beats and deep grooves on his latest single, "How Ya Gonna Do It".

Books

Comics Artists Yanow and  Hanawalt Draw Vastly Different Self-Portraits

Despite their considerable differences in genre, style, and character temperament, Sophie Yanow and Lisa Hanawalt explore the same inexplicable underworld of longing.

Music

Taylor Swift's "seven" Marks the End of Innocence

Taylor Swift's childhood has frequently acted as the rare domain that can neither be snatched by tabloids nor staked out by fans, but "seven" presents a narrative of innocence dragged out of a child by abuse.

Film

Choosing Experience in Abbas Kiarostami's 'Taste of Cherry'

Critic Roger Ebert was frustrated with Abbas Kiarostami's Taste of Cherry because the film subverts our desire to understand another -- the very core of cinema's intent.

Music

Molly Tuttle Discusses Honoring Music She Loves with a Fabulous New Covers LP

Singer-songwriter and award-winning flatpicking guitarist Molly Tuttle found a creative way to shake the pandemic by recording …but i'd rather be with you, covering a wide range of artists she loves.

Music

Cut Copy Trade in Accessibility for Expansion on 'Freeze, Melt'

On Freeze, Melt, Cut Copy trade in accessibility for expansion and make their pop a touch more cerebral by imbuing it with elements of IDM and ambient music.

Music

Molly Tuttle Wishes She Was with You on Her New Stunning Cover LP

Americana's Molly Tuttle taught herself how to use Pro Tools to record and engineer ten much loved songs while stuck at home alone for …but I'd rather be with you.

Music

English Folkie Richard Dawson's 'Republic of Geordieland' Features Some of His Best Songs

This Bandcamp-exclusive "dog's dinner" is better than Richard Dawson gives it credit for and features some of his best songs and guitar playing.

Music

Video Age Show How Much They Love the 1980s on 'Pleasure Line'

Pleasure Line shows that Video Age clearly have the musical chops to pull off a precise pastiche, but it also shows a band that went too far down that rabbit hole.

Music

Palestinian/Jordanian Shamstep Group 47SOUL Rail Against "Border Ctrl."

Palestinian/Jordanian electronic ensemble 47SOUL have just released a timely song in "Border Ctrl." that compares the Israeli and US border walls that cruelly separate people, underpinned with infectious shamstep beats.

Music

Creeptones Wrap Their "Soul Fire" in Deliciously Pure Pop

New Jersey's Creeptones play the type of catchy pop-rock that lodges earworms in your skull forever. "Soul Fire" is just the latest example.

Music

Lita Sings a Tale of the Blonde from Trastevere on "Bionda" (premiere)

Roman singer Lita, now in Los Angeles, reconnects with her roots on her new single, "Bionda". Lita aims to take that Italian-American tradition into pop's present.

Music

Swiss Neo-Soul Singer Ay Wing Has the "Antidote"

Berlin's Ay Wing creates a late summer anthem with her latest electrosoul single, "Antidote".

Music

Jake Allen's "Rising Tide" Reminds Us to Stay Humble (premiere)

Jake Allen's atmospheric rock tune, "Rising Tide", is a cautiously uplifting reminder to stay humble in the face of personal progress.

Books

Privacy and Alt-Right Transhumanism in Hari Kunzru's 'Red Pill'

Kunzru excels in capturing the geist in alt-right circles in his latest work, Red Pill, from the callous philosophy down to the very language.

Film

Michael Almereyda's 'Tesla' Imagines Its Man

Faced with the limitations of historical documentation of inventor Nikolai Tesla, director Michael Almereyda and actor Ethan Hawke choose instead to convey his spirit.

Music

The Killers' 'Imploding the Mirage' Promises Dynamite Rock Yet Delivers Tepid Synthpop

Imploding the Mirage marginally reinvents the Killers' sound, but the lyrics problematically redesign archaic ideology, resulting in a regressive album.

Music

Old 97's' 'Twelfth' Is Masterful

The years have fallen quite well upon Old 97's as Twelfth stands out as masterful even among their stacked discography.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS


Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.