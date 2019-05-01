Little Mazarn Returns With Second Album, 'IO' (album stream) (premiere)
Texas duo Little Mazarn crosses streams ranging from folk, American primitive music, and ambient sounds to classic country. Today, we share the stream of the band's new album IO.
IO is the second album from Texas based duo Little Mazarn. For this latest endeavor, Lindsey Verrill and Jeff Johnston have incorporated an impressive cast of supporting players including Will Johnson (Centro-matic; South San Gabriel) and Kendra Kinsey, vibraphone and drums by Thor Harris (Thor & Friends; Swans; Shearwater) and fiddle and kalimba by Ralph White (Bad Livers).
Inspired by the folk revival of the 1960s and classic Appalachian sounds as well as ambient music and minimalism, Little Mazarn is a far cry from a roots music cliché, as evidenced by the material on this new LP. Whether the five originals or the completely unexpected and unparalleled take on Bruce Springsteen's "Dancing in the Dark" or Willie Edwards' "Marfa Lights", IO is never a disappointment and never anything less than a purely expressive adventure. Destined to become of the most-discussed and revered duos of its kind, Little Mazarn is only just starting.
IO arrives on 3 May via Self Sabotage Records, a division of Super Secret Records.
TOUR DATES
05/02 Austin, TX @ Cactus Cafe - album release show
05/11 Austin, TX @ KVRX Fest at Symphony Square & Cheer Up Charlie's
05/17 Austin, TX @ KOOP Presents at Beerland
05/25 Summerville, GA @ Finster Fest at Paradise Gardens
05/26 Nashville, TN @ Betty's
05/27 Asheville, NC @ Cabbage School
05/28 Durham, NC @ Arcana
05/29 Charlottesville, VA @ The Garage
05/30 Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Creative Alliance
06/02 Athens, GA @ The World Famous
06/19 Austin, TX @ Hard Luck Lounge
06/28 Austin, TX @ Austin Roller Rink - Lonesome Heroes Summer Roller Derby