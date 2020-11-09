PopMatters is moving to WordPress in December. We will continue to publish on this site as we work on the move. We aim to make it a seamless experience for readers.

Music

Little Mix's 'Confetti' Breaks Up with Expectations

Jeffrey Davies
09 Nov 2020

With Confetti, Little Mix have captured the best of both worlds: the beloved dance-pop that made them famous with newfound creative freedom and power.

Confetti
Little Mix

RCA

6 November 2020

If you were happening to wonder who the breakup songs are about on Little Mix's new studio album, they aren't so much about a romance. Confetti is the group's first record to be released under a new deal with RCA, having parted ways with Simon Cowell's Syco Music just days before the release of their last album LM5 in 2018. "For all the times they screwed us over," screamed the girls on lead single "Break Up Song" back in March, followed by the breezy "Holiday" in the summer—leaving us to only assume that this breakup album would be more about liberation than anything else, both the literal and figurative throwing of confetti.

Little Mix, who describe this new era as being freed from unrealistic expectations, have indeed made their most liberated and authentic music to date once left to their own devices. While the women have always played active roles as lyricists on their albums, there's something about Confetti that's both refreshing and familiar. While at times the production sounds new and boundary-pushing for the group, it's also a throwback to their earlier bubblegum pop days—except this time with grownup sounds and poignant lyrics. With this album, Little Mix have captured the best of both worlds: the beloved dance-pop that made them famous with newfound creative freedom and power.

"If I'm a guilty pleasure, I want this life forever," they sing on "Not a Pop Song", perhaps the album's boldest offering (lyrics which just reiterate Jesy Nelson's biggest pet peeve: "We don't want to be anyone's guilty bloody pleasure! We're really bloody talented, actually!") And if there was any doubt that the group's split from Simon Cowell was an influence on Confetti, the line "we don't do what Simon says" should make that crystal clear.

Additionally, the album finds the women more at peace with the power-pop that was perhaps forced on them by the Syco pop factory. "Happiness", one of Little Mix's best songs to date, sounds like a mature adult coming to terms with the end of a messy youth: "Realized from the moment I set you free / I found the love, I found the love in me." The track is reminiscent of "The Cure" from LM5, but that song sounded horribly out of place on an experimental album of R&B and trap. By contrast, Confetti is a return to the Little Mix we know and love, minus men in charge, forcing them to be puppets on strings.

In addition to being bold and grown-up, the album is campy and fun in a way that sounds completely natural to the group. On "Nothing But My Feelings", they embrace their sexuality: "I'm layin' here in nothin' but my feelings / Plus some diamonds, drippin' from my earrings / Waitin' for you." On "A Mess (Happy 4 U)", they're not exempt from jealousy or depression: "If I can't be happy, happy with you / I'll be happy, happy for you / I guess no hard feelings / 'Cause loves looking good on you." And on "My Love Won't Let You Down", they've written a love letter to both diehard fans and a world on fire: "When the party's over, and your friends have all gone / And you're wondering where it all went wrong / I'll come runnin' when you call out my name / And it'll always be this way."

It's a shame that Little Mix already used the title Glory Days for their fourth album in 2016 because this record sounds like more of a glory period for the group. Entertaining but not over the top and bold but not self-serving, Confetti is their best work to date.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
pop r&b dance pop music review little mix
8

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.


Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

Fave Five: Tunng's Favorite Songs About Death

On their morbid new record, London's ever-experimental Tunng explore new sonic contours in their pursuit of all things grief. They mark the occasion by talking about their favorite songs about death.

Culture

5 Negative Effects of Fandom Nostalgia and How to Overcome Them

Fandom, powered by nostalgia, is gigantic, uncloseted and, unfortunately, argumentative. It's so powerful it has driven creators away from their creations. How do we control that rabid drive to "own" someone else's works?

Music

This Heat's Posthumous 'Repeat / Metal' EP of 1993 Took Extended Play Literally

Years before rock bands regularly crafted songs of this length, This Heat presented 40 minutes of music in just two songs.

Music

Better Person Moves Away From Darkwave to the Light on 'Something to Lose'

Better Person's Something to Lose is mainly FM electropop through its straightforward presentation of mostly unadorned synths and pre-programmed tones.

Music

Molchat Doma's 'Monument' Echoes the Belarusian Protests

Molchat Doma's Monument makes the subtle point that water pressing on weak foundations will undercut and topple even the most colossal testament to man's hubris.

Music

Little Mix's 'Confetti' Breaks Up with Expectations

With Confetti, Little Mix have captured the best of both worlds: the beloved dance-pop that made them famous with newfound creative freedom and power.

Film

Scorsese's 'World Cinema Project  No. 3' Has a Filtered Gaze

Scorsese's selections for World Cinema Project No. 3 recall an attitude typical of a bygone age of film studies when professors would rationalize overlooking the reactionary politics of a film because aspects of the filmmaking itself trumped such "trivial" concerns.

Music

Joan Osborne Discusses 'Trouble and Strife', Immigration, and the Hope for a Better World

On Trouble and Strife, Joan Osborne goes Americana and interviews immigrants and tells a story of persevering in these extraordinary and difficult times. Osborne chronicles what she sees and challenges listeners to take action.

Music

1981's 'Deceit' Is This Heat's Defining Statement and a Chilling Document of the Nuclear Age

This Heat's last statement prior to their dissolution, Deceit saw the trio continuing to plot a path that harkened to other sounds of the moment, while remaining thoroughly unique.

Music

MetalMatters: The Best New Heavy Metal Albums of October 2020

Mr. Bungle re-record their thrash demo, Anaal Nathraak solidify their stature as one of the most extreme black metal acts, Sumac carry on their free rock infestations, and Armoured Saint with Spirit Adrift stand as torchbearers to heavy metal's past and future.

Books

Jenny Hval's 'Girls Against God' Is Pure Audacity

With Girls Against God, avant-garde musician Jenny Hval gives us a semi-autobiographical text that, like the metalhead teen she describes, won't abide by any rules.

Music

Kylie Minogue's 'Disco' Is a Shimmery, Ethereal Getaway

In the process of creating Disco, Kylie Minogue has captured the essence of what has always made her compelling: ignoring expectations and dancing the tears away.

Music

Rosie Darling Introduces Herself to Manic World Whilst Wishing and "Coping"

Signed to Nettwerk Records after she took her musical pursuits to LA, Boston's Rosie Darling debuts as a singer-songwriter who brings a soothing voice and peace of mind to these turbulent times.

Music

Jennifer Castle Quietly Observes 'Monarch Season'

There's a lightness to Jennifer Castle's songwriting and performance on Monarch Season. She's not lonesome or abandoned; she's simply solitary in her thoughts and feelings.

Music

Ariana Grande 's 'Positions' Is Pure Pop Sugar

Ariana Grande's Positions is a perfect pop album in a very conservative sense of the term.

Music

This Heat Remade the Rock Song Template on 1980's "Health and Efficiency"

Now available on digital formats, This Heat made what might have been a casual release into a statement of pure ambition.

Film

Jacking-in to Kathryn Bigelow's Lost Classic 'Strange Days'

Cyberthriller Strange Days is the Kathryn Bigelow version of a Brian De Palma film—interrogating the male gaze of the immoral.

Music

Pianist Holly Bowling Discusses Grateful Dead, Jazz, and Jam Bands

Classically trained pianist Holly Bowling is releasing her latest recording of Grateful Dead songs in a few weeks. PopMatters catches up with the virtuoso to discuss the intersection of jazz and rock with classical technique.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.