Liz Cooper & The Stampede Showcase Their Irresistible Cosmic Americana on "Fondly & Forever" (premiere)
Cosmic folk rockers Liz Cooper & The Stampede can make you a fan from just a single song and "Fondly & Forever" is just the one to do it.
Liz Cooper & The Stampede possess a unique sound that draws much of its power from Cooper's rich, sonorous voice. Cooper has a one-of-a-kind voice that doesn't sound like anyone else; it's distinctive, emotive, and thoroughly engaging, drawing you right into the song like a massive welcome mat. The group's music might best be described as cosmic, psychedelic folk rock, but whatever it is, it's 100% irresistible. Liz Cooper & The Stampede can make you a fan from just a single song and "Fondly & Forever" is just the one to do it.
Twangy guitars lines set against a hazy background, Cooper's voice lazily gliding through the ether, heavenly little choruses. It's a perfectly formed tune that further proves the case that Liz Cooper & The Stampede are one of the finest folk rock bands that we have.
Cooper tells PopMatters that "no one has ever bought me flowers and I'm bitter about it—I wrote this song with Michael and Ben Ford (Airpark) about going back and forth in my head and trying not to be pushed around by the toxicity of someone I was crushing on at the time."
You'll soon be able to hear a lot more of this group's music as their debut album, Window Flowers, releases 10 August via Sleepyhead Records. It's now available for pre-order.