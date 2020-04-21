Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Logan Ledger Offers Solace to the Solitary

Steve Horowitz
21 Apr 2020
Photo: Chris Turpin / Courtesy of Sacks & Co.

Country artist Logan Ledger's low vocal tones reinforce the experience of feeling alone in the world. His songs are often melodramatic and sentimental, full of yearning for something just out of reach.

Logan Ledger
Logan Ledger

Electro Magnetic / Rounder

3 April 2020

Slow, quiet, and deep are three words that are not normally used to describe contemporary country music. However, they are apt descriptors for Logan Ledger's eponymous debut full-length release. Ledger's low baritone voice oozes over the material. The songs themselves generally move at a languid pace. His vocals recall the sound of classic Roy Orbison ballads or George Jones weepers. But Ledge is more indolent than indulgent. His songs are often melodramatic and sentimental, full of yearning for something just out of reach. Nothing really happens in the outer world, but his inner life overflows with emotion. He's the kind of guy who looks out the window on a sunny day and sees rain.

The album was produced in Nashville by T-Bone Burnett, who reportedly put off retiring to work on this record. Burnett also plays guitar on more than half of the 11 tracks. He employed the same crew who played on Robert Plant / Alison Krauss' Grammy-winning Raising Sand, which Burnett also produced: guitarist Marc Ribot, drummer Jay Bellerose, and bassist Dennis Crouch, with the addition of guitarist/pedal steel player Russell Pahl.

Burnett uses lots of echo and reverb to create a mysterious sonic world where both ghosts and children play. That fits songs full of lines such as "I've got the memories", "when my life is over", and "nobody knows where the time has flown." The lyrics suggest that looking to one's past may be a viable way to living in the present, which seems fitting in today's insular COVID-19 world. That was not intentional as the disc was recorded before the current pandemic.

Ledger wrote or co-wrote most of the songs, including one each with Steve Earle ("The Lights of San Francisco") and John Paul White ("Tell Me a Lie"). He covers a single T-Bone Burnett track ("I'm Gonna Get Over This Some Day") and Henson Cargill's 1968 ode to how kids learn to hate, "Skip a Rope". The Burnett and Cargill tracks may be the most upbeat ones on the record even though they are essentially negative in content. Burnett's song has a Buddy Holly-eque beat (think "It Doesn't Matter Anymore") and functions in much the same way as that tune. The narrator is facing unpleasantness by putting it behind him. Similarly, Logan's Cargill cover employs the image of children at play to reveal the despicable world of adults.

There's a thematic unity to the material even while the songs may superficially seem different. One original cut may be a call to a fantasy creature ("Let the Mermaids Flirt with Me") while another is about flesh and blood desire ("Electric Fantasy"), and a third concerns depression ("Invisible Blue"). Still, they all express a sense of isolation and a way of dealing with it in the imagination. Ledger's low vocal tones reinforce the experience of feeling alone in the world.

The album Logan Ledger offers solace to the solitary by demonstrating we are not by ourselves in our loneliness. This may be a lousy soundtrack for a party unless one is dancing by oneself. Sigh, but we all seem to be doing that these days.

Related Articles Around the Web
country americana rounder records music review logan ledger
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Film

Before Ru Paul and Trixie Mattel There Was the Ball Circuit: 'Paris Is Burning'

Told through the voices and movements of the legends and pioneers of the '80s Harlem drag-ball scene, Paris Is Burning is an indispensable look at one of America's most influential subcultures of the last half-century.

Music

Drag Queen Trixie Mattel Tells All

How the joke-telling, cosmetic-slinging country music star Trixie Mattel sees the world.

Music

Nathan Kalish's "Pam & Tim" Looks at the Harsh Toll Health Crises Take on the Working Class (premiere)

Although it was written two years ago, Americana artist Nathan Kalish's "Pam & Tim" is strikingly relevant today in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music

Some of One World's Comfort Songs Are Off-Key

One World: Together at Home and what our choice of anthems says about how we cope with a crisis.

Music

Logan Ledger Offers Solace to the Solitary

Country artist Logan Ledger's low vocal tones reinforce the experience of feeling alone in the world. His songs are often melodramatic and sentimental, full of yearning for something just out of reach.

Music

Talking Book's New Ambient Score for an Imagined Film Is Engaging

The new LP from the Faith No More/Gigante Sound side project, Talking Book, is an interesting collection of ambient soundscapes, but could use more narrative heft.

Music

'WOMB' Reclaims Purity Ring's Distinctive Electropop

Although Purity Ring's WOMB never stops sounding good, the bops came easier in 2012. WOMB is an effortful return to form for the electropop duo.

Television

What We Want vs. What We Need: How 'Twin Peaks: The Return' Resists Nostalgia

David Lynch and Mark Frost's seminal Twin Peaks is rich with insight as to how both people and works of fiction can age gracefully.

Music

The 70 Best Albums of 2010

2010's best albums are highlighted by the emergence of a future superstar, two veteran and virtuoso rappers, and a Dream Team of indie bands releasing career peaks.

Film

Atop a Throne of Ashes: On Juraj Herz's 'The Cremator'

Far from being escapist entertainment, Herz's The Cremator is a dissection of evil and how deluded one becomes in willing themselves to power.

Music

Julian Taylor Shares His Childhood Tale Through "The Ridge" (premiere + interview)

Folk artist Julian Taylor's video for his powerfully nostalgic song, "The Ridge", sets a soundtrack to scrapbooked childhood memories showcasing growing up as an Indigenous person of color.

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS
Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.