Enigmatic Outfit Loki Moon Celebrates Embracing the Self with "On My Own" (premiere)
Loki Moon advocate embracing nature and your own inner monologue in a moment of solitude on "On My Own".
Loki Moon began as a musical project at Indiana University, then traveled to Chicago, then New York. No matter the location, one thing remained the same: There was music. Until there wasn't. Bobby Wooten was offered a gig playing bass in David Byrne's band, while another member (Davis Jones) moved to Morocco. Ideas were tossed about here and there, begun in one placed, finished in cyberspace, with new influences floating in and around. What had started as a fusion of D'Angelo, James Blake, and Outkast became something more diverse. Songs about isolation, self-reflection and the voyage to adulthood populate the group's songs, resulting in an emotionally satisfying and intellectually rewarding experience.
A new video, for the track "On My Own", celebrates those musical influences and introduces the group to an audience eager for something that is strange, beautiful and in its own right, novel. Speaking about the track, Wooten said, "It's the song you hear when you realize you've separated from your group and are now all alone in a forest but instead of freaking out you decided to embrace nature and your own inner monologue."