Music

Lomelda's 'Hannah' Is an Internal Dialogue Leaking Out

Christopher Laird
09 Sep 2020
Photo: Tonje Thilesen / Courtesy of Grandstand Media

Small town Texas indie-folk group Lomelda took over a year and three tries to record Hannah. They needed to get it right. They did.

Hannah
Lomelda

Double Double Whammy

4 September 2020

Some music is just internal. It creates its own world, plays by its own rules, and speaks to itself only. Yet, sometimes this internal music resonates with an audience, and when it does, that resonance is deep. That makes me think of Daniel Johnston's career's uncomfortably self-referential parts or the 'who-cares-about-the-fuzz-turn-it-up" attitude of early Guided By Voices or Joni Mitchell playing a chord that sounds heavenly but home-brewed.

Small-town Texas artist Hannah Read's music with the project Lomelda doesn't really sound like any of the artists mentioned above. Still, that atmosphere of being entirely within yourself, being creative within only your parameters, is there in the music. This is especially true for the new album, Hannah, out on Double Double Whammy. This is an internal dialogue leaking out to the public. Also, you might cry, or at least feel something for once, and many of us probably need that right about now.

Lomelda isn't new at all. Hannah Read started the project in high school sometime early last decade, and it's always had some of the same characteristics: Folksy, indie-leaning, musically adventurous, and often ramshackle in the best way. The early part of the decade saw Lomelda building up steam on multiple homespun releases before snagging some opening slots that brought the project more attention. 2017 saw the release of the project's most fully realized album up to that point with Thx, Read's first album created with her brother on board co-producing. Last year brought M for Empathy, an EP of acoustic guitar and piano-led tunes that showed a more nuanced side of the project. Add Thx and M for Empathy with time and love and you'll get Hannah.

The album opener, "Kisses", seems quite typical at first with whisper-soft vocals and cloudy piano chords riding quarter notes. Yet the chorus is over before you realize it's begun, and then the song slows and seemingly stops for a breath. Then suddenly, it's burst into a beautiful yet understated coda. The album is full of unexpected, wonderful twists like this. "Hannah Sun" has synth work like literally none I've ever heard before outside experimental works. "Wonder" takes the simplest sets of lyrics and creates a motivational mountain from them. "Reach" uses a full band approach but makes it fresh through clipped times. Hannah took nearly a year and three tries to record. Lomelda needed to get it right. They did.

Fermata is a musical term. It identifies a note held for longer than usual. Read deploys this technique often in her music, but the warmth and sparseness of Hannah is a perfect complement to this stylistic quirk. Listen to "It's Lomelda", for example. Nearly every word is held on to, stretched out, and given emphasis. It's beautiful, yes, but more than that, it makes the words harder to process, less likely to be heard for their semantic meaning. Once again, Read is creating a new language through her instruments. We can enjoy it, but who cares if we fully understand it. I do remember this, though. I thought I heard the lyrics, "it's my head", and just seconds later, a gnarled but beautiful guitar solo introduces itself.

Looking at the lyrics later, I was dead wrong, but that doesn't matter at all. Hannah Read is speaking her language to us, and we'll hear what we hear. I hear beauty wrapped in the search for meaning. What do you hear?

Related Articles Around the Web
folk indie folk folk pop indie pop double double whammy music review lomelda
8

Music

Books

Film

Recent
Music

BAERS Debut the Cabaret Pop of "Augen Zu"

BAERS are a new pop-rock band out of Germany that marry cabaret-esque vocals to funky bass, hook-filled hummable choruses, and a dash of Weimar flair on "Augen Zu".

Music

GOSS Creates an Electropop Anthem with "Everybody's Going"

Denmark's GOSS is a rising electropop artist with a penchant for creating anthemic earworms, with "Everybody's Going" the latest.

Music

​​Leeds Indie Rockers Eades Proclaim "I Want More"

Leeds' Eades are here to proclaim for those doubters in our midst that guitar rock is not dead with "I Want More", and that there is more to life than a dull day job.

Music

Yachtclub101 Mix Synthpop and Cats on "Leave Me Alone" (premiere)

Yachtclub101's "Leave Me Alone" sparkles with glorious pop melodies, bubbly synths, infectious dance beats, sing-along choruses, and cats.

Music

Lomelda's 'Hannah' Is an Internal Dialogue Leaking Out

Small town Texas indie-folk group Lomelda took over a year and three tries to record Hannah. They needed to get it right. They did.

Music

Elizabeth Cook Looks at Her Past to See What's Next on 'Aftermath'

On Aftermath, Elizabeth Cook reflects on what has passed and continues as a protagonist who has been changed by experience. She's not willing to accept what is.

By the Book

'Anti-vaxxers: How to Challenge a Misinformed Movement' (excerpt)

Jonathan M. Berman's Anti-vaxxers, argues that anti-vaccination activism is tied closely to how people see themselves as parents and community members. Effective pro-vaccination efforts should emphasize these cultural aspects.

Jonathan M. Berman
Music

Brothertiger Discusses Finding Inspiration in the Strangest Places

A moody new record reflecting our times, an instrumental fundraiser for charity, and cycling escapes to Rockaway Beach. Brothertiger is back with his first new studio full-length in years, and he can't wait for us to share in his emotional journey.

Music

Kate Bush's Splendidly Transitional 'Never For Ever' at 40

Kate Bush's Never for Ever served as the stepping stone for the artist to reach her full potential as a bona fide musical genius.

Books

The Singularity of Žižek

According to Slavoj Žižek's latest work, Hegel in a Wired Brain, a new kind of Fall from the Fall is necessary.

Film

Decode the Pre-Code: Four Hot Early Talkies Hit Blu-Ray

Sinuous camera moves and stylish direction, endings that surely wouldn't have flown after the Code crackdown: four pre-code talkies from Cecil B. DeMille, Phil Goldstone, Victor Halperin, and Stuart Walker.

Music

Vancouver's Yukon Blonde Drift Into Dreamy Neo-Psych on "You Were Mine" (premiere)

Vancouver's Yukon Blonde embrace psychedelia and blissed-out grooves on their latest single, "You Were Mine". The band continue to innovate their sound with upcoming LP, Vindicator.

Music

Georgia Anne Muldrow's New Jyoti LP 'Mama, You Can Bet!' Is a Revelation

Jyoti's Mama, You Can Bet! is a revelation -- of time, of rhythm, of sound. It takes the free-ranging jazz sensibilities of Georgia Anne Muldrow's previous outings under the Jyoti moniker and gives them a next-level boost.

Music

Badfinger's Joey Molland Tells the Story of the "Rainy Day Man" (premiere)

Badfinger's Joey Molland shares "Rainy Day Man" ahead of a new album. At 73, Molland remains optimistic about the future. "I'm a positive guy and I don't care how dire a situation looks," he says.

Music

Ambient Producer Joshua van Tassel Believes We Need More Beautiful Things

Joshua van Tassel plays a modern version of one of the earliest electronic instruments: the Ondes Martenot. He discusses the calm, beautiful album he's written for it, Dance Music Volume II: More Songs for Slow Motion.

Music

Suzzy Roche and Lucy Wainwright Roche Say "I Can Still Hear You" (premiere + interview)

"Lucy's song was written in the dark days of the shutdown. Lucy has a way of inviting people in. I was thrilled when she played it for me," says Suzzy Roche.

Music

The 90 Best Songs of 2015

Travel back five years ago when the release calendar was rife with fabulous songs. 2015 offered such an embarrassment of musical riches, that we selected 90 songs as best of the year.


Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS



Features
Collapse Expand Features

PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.