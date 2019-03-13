Lost Dog Street Band Issues the Ultimate Last Call With "War Inside Me" (premiere)
Kentucky duo with strong ties to punk and metal communities, Lost Dog Street Band offers a heartfelt and eye-opening glimpse at battling addiction.
Lost Dog Street Band return with their fifth album, Weight of a Trigger, via Anti-Corporate Music on 29 March. The album may be ordered in digital format or in physical form. In advance of the release the duo has issued the track, "War Inside Me", which speaks to guitarist/vocalist and primary songwriter Benjamin Tod's battles with addiction. (Joining Tod on fiddle and vocals is Ashley Mae.)
"I wrote that song when I was getting into my recovery," he says. "The feeling is like being on top of a fence with the darkness behind you, and what your life could be in front of you. The song explains that process between heaven and hell; truth gets us to heaven, and deceit will get us to hell."
The song is direct and simple, the kind of thing one could imagine the duo playing at last call in some hazy dive bar. Although in truth, it's an ultimate last call song, one that speaks to the internal struggles and self-decay that often accompany addiction. Buoyed by memorable, heartfelt fiddle lines and harmonies, the tune speaks to the reasons why Lost Dog Street Band has gained a rabid following in its relatively short, happy life.
Now rounded out by bassist Jeff Loops (Deep Chatham), Lost Dog Street Band take to the road in support of Weight of a Trigger this spring.
TOUR DATES
3/28/2019 The Burl - Lexington, KY
3/29/2019 EXIT/IN - Nashville, TN
3/30/2019 The Southgate House Revival - Newport, KY @ Taste Of The Beard
3/31/2019 Winchester Music Tavern - Lakewood, OH
4/15/2019 Woodlands Tavern - Columbus, OH w/ Matt Heckler
4/16/2019 Buffalo Iron Works - Buffalo, NY w/ Matt Heckler
4/18/2019 Higher Ground - South Burlington, VT w/ Matt Heckler
4/19/2019 Empire Live Music & Events - Portland, ME w/ Matt Heckler
4/20/2019 Iron Horse Music Hall - Northampton, MA w/ Matt Heckler
4/23/2019 Middle East - Cambridge, MA w/ Matt Heckler
4/24/2019 Mercury Lounge - New York, NY w/ Matt Heckler
4/25/2019 MilkBoy - Philadelphia, PA w/ Matt Heckler
4/26/2019 Jammin Java - Vienna, VA w/ Matt Heckler
4/27/2019 Purple Fiddle - Thomas, WV w/ Matt Heckler
4/28/2019 Richmond Music Hall - Richmond, VA w/ Matt Heckler
4/30/2019 The Grey Eagle - Asheville, NC w/ Matt Heckler
5/01/2019 The Pour House Music Hall - Raleigh, NC w/ Matt Heckler
5/02/2019 Songbirds - Chattanooga, TN w/ Matt Heckler
5/04/2019 Blue Canoe - Tupelo, MS w/ Matt Heckler
5/06/2019 Crowbar - Ybor City, FL w/ Matt Heckler
5/09/2019 Paper Tiger - San Antonio, TX w/ Matt Heckler
5/10/2019 Antone's Nightclub - Austin, TX w/ Matt Heckler
5/11/2019 Mama Tried Deep Ellum - Dallas, TX w/ Matt Heckler
5/12/2019 White Oak Music Hall - Houston, TX w/ Matt Heckler
5/13/2019 Mercury Lounge - Tulsa, OK w/ Matt Heckler
7/13/2019 Byrds Creek Music Festival - East Crossville, TN
7/20/2019 Master Musicians Festival - Somerset, KY
9/22/2019 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion - Bristol, VA