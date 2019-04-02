Parisian Post-Rocker Outfit Lost in Kiev Takes Us Into the Future With "Lifelooper" (premiere)
Parisian post-rock outfit Lost in Kiev release their third album, Persona, via Pelagic Records on 26 April. "Lifelooper" gives us a taste of what's to come from the veteran act. The bass-heavy grooves and deeply meditative melodic power of the song transport the listener to the imaginary, futuristic realm the group has created within the song. If post-rock does anything (and this post-rock band certainly does), it's to allow the listener the freedom to discover themselves inside the music.
Lost in Kiev tells PopMatters that "'Lifelooper' evokes a future where we can create avatars of ourselves. A future that somehow proposes to transform our lives into an infinite loop or a perfect circle. The music video shows this concept by using the prism of the mirror on the main shot and also by the circular shot which in the end is intensely used. This track was one of the first composed and also one of the most difficult to finish. We did a couple of versions of this one, to and the end totally change the second part of the track. That leads us to create an almost full electronic and punchy part ; something really new for us. We found that this contrast with the heavy post metal beginning sounds really interesting for the concept of the track. All the track is a kind of sequencing of different loops."
Persona will be available in North America, Europe, Australia, and in digital format.