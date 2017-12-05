Powered by RebelMouse
Louise Goffin - "Let Me in Again" (video) (premiere)

Jonathan Frahm
7m
Photo: Victoria Gold

Louise Goffin's latest digital release is a searing, nostalgic plea to enjoy the present while we still can.

Within the opening seconds of her newest single, "Let Me In Again", Louise Goffin's voice is ushered in only by a few pensive notes played on her trademark piano. "No one has the time to love anymore," she croons. Meanwhile, a melancholic flashback to a previous, simpler time is interspersed between scenes of her performing the song in a lonely room here in the present.

This feeling of nostalgic and bittersweet reverie is what gives the song and its accompanying music video a heartbeat. Much like her legendary parents, Carole King and Gerry Goffin, Louise's music is centered upon masterful songwriting that can capture human emotion like lightning in a bottle. For these reasons, one would not necessarily be heedless to imagine upon first listening that "Let Me in Again" is a plea to a past lover, but they would still be wrong.

Instead, the tune is a comparison between the days we live in now and what once was. Goffin elucidates that we spend so much of our time wired to the internet these days that we "miss out at being present to what's available around us."

Yet, the song feels hauntingly romantic. This feels especially true as it hits its stride throughout its final minute or so, with Goffin accompanied by background singers and an engrossing full band ensemble as she covets those times gone past. It's a song, and a video, that handily lights a spark in listeners' hearts and yearns to be spun again moments after it's over all for the sake of the pathos that Goffin wholly commits herself to appealing to in her performance.

The song was co-written with Marvin Etzioni (producer to Counting Crows and Peter Case), who says, "She would pick up an idea where I would leave off, and finish a chord progression that would take the song to a new level." He continues, saying that Goffin "not only is a gifted artist, but she is also a sweet spirit in a world where her voice is needed and welcome."

The video was directed by Billy Jayne, who offered his services to Goffin after hearing her perform the song during a photo shoot. Goffin explains that the video provides a looking glass into her past. Highlighting two teens experiencing love for the first time, the video is more about not fully understanding that those times were the best parts of one's life until long after they were over, and they had the opportunity to look back.

"Let Me in Again" is the next installment in Goffin's ongoing digital single series, in which she plans to release one video and song at a time roughly every six to eight weeks. The series began with the premiere of "Revenge" on Billboard on 20 October. In regards to her choice to release individual singles, and only on a digital platform, Goffin told the publication then, "I don't want all these great tracks that you put a lot of time and energy into to fall by the wayside and not get their due attention. So I think this is the best way to go."

The Best Metal of 2017

Painting by Mariusz Lewandowski. Cover of Bell Witch's Mirror Reaper.

There's common ground between all 20 metal albums despite musical differences: the ability to provide a cathartic release for the creator and the consumer alike, right when we need it most.

With global anxiety at unprecedented high levels it is important to try and maintain some personal equilibrium. Thankfully, metal, like a spiritual belief, can prove grounding. To outsiders, metal has always been known for its escapism and fantastical elements; but as most fans will tell you, metal is equally attuned to the concerns of the world and the internal struggles we face and has never shied away from holding a mirror up to man's inhumanity.

Keep reading... Show less
The Best Indie Pop of 2017

These ten bands share a perspective on the world that doesn't shy away from tough questions or feelings.

From a certain angle, the tropes and styles associated with indie-pop music -- twee affectations, basically -- are everywhere these days. Or at least in TV commercials where sweater-wearing would-be hipster couples skip around, hug and shop. That has nothing to do with what indie-pop means to me.

Keep reading... Show less
Apocalypse, American Style

Marlon Brando in Apocalypse Now (1979) (IMDB)

Apocalypse Now is the most iconic American film about America's War in Vietnam. But we are not here to expand the myth. We are here to explode it.

Approach Apocalypse Now with much trepidation, as you must an elephant. It is large. It is iconic. It is considered one of the finest American films of the 20th century. And in a time of bloated-budget computer-generated tent-pole productions, it is precious, like a rare beast from a by-gone era.

Keep reading... Show less
Curtis Harding: Face Your Fear

Photo courtesy of Anti- Records

Curtis Harding vocalizes with a poignant ache that says more about the human condition than mere words can say.

There are lots of old saws about facing one's fears. Pundits from Theodore Roosevelt to Yoda have eloquently espoused the benefits of taking action over being ruled by one's apprehensions and hesitations. Curtis Harding gives his take on it over a sultry soul beat on the self-titled cut of his latest release. The sexiness of his delivery may fool you into thinking he's singing about some kind of carnal activity. But a closer listen reveals the night terrors with which he's concerned are of a more mortal kind. Death will greet us all someday. The best we can do is to be cool and stay strong.

Keep reading... Show less
Chip Kidd: A Singular Voice in Design

The prolific artist may be a designer first, but he's an evangelist for design second.

"One thing I have understood again and again in the last 30 years (and counting) since I've been doing this work is that, no matter what form a book takes, it's author wants the work visually represented—in as interesting and memorable a way as possible. I truly believe that won't change." -- Chip Kidd

Chip Kidd: Book Two covers the last decade of Kidd's design work in the many and varied forms it takes. Arguably the most prominent contemporary book jacket designer, Kidd's talents also extend to posters (the inaugural Boston Book Festival), logos (the Abrams ComicArts imprint), movie marketing campaigns (Morning Glory), and album art (Paul Simon's Surprise). His creativity and genuine love for many of his subjects is at the heart of this volume, and it's a fascinating and worthy successor to his excellent Book One.

Keep reading... Show less
