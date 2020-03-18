Love in the Time of Corona Virus: Call for Submissions
#CoronaVirus#Covid19#Pandemic: Love in the Time of Corona Virus is a new and hopefully short-run PopMatters series of art and life and the art of living in these times of a global health crisis.
Good Readers: We have started this special series because we are receiving many personal communiques from PopMatters' contributors and interesting articles about life in this extraordinary time of global pandemic.
We will publish the first installment of Love in the Time of Corona Virus tomorrow, Thursday, 18 March, from a musician recently returned from Italy who is presently quarantined.
Soon, a beautiful email from a PopMatters' colleague whose universities have closed will be adapted into an article for another installment.
If you are interested in contributing to this special series, please follow our submissions process, here:
https://www.popmatters.com/63048-submission-guidelines-2496121378.html (we cannot accept emailed articles). We are accepting short entries (500 words minimum) and of course, the long-form essays PopMatters, est. 1999, is known for.
Personal observations and experiences are welcome — but please, keep that smart cultural critique at the forefront. What we are looking for in this series is broader cultural criticism, with elements of the personal experience. Articles hinging on outrage, angst and anger and political diatribes will probably not be accepted -- social media and news commentary are better platforms for that. Instead, take an informed cultural/political/personal look at life in these times of COVID-19. We're interested in art and life, and the art of living, in these times of a global health crises.
Whoever you are, wherever you are, be well, be safe, and spread love, but only love.