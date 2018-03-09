Lovecoast Paints Ocean Waves in "Motion" with Their New Music Video (premiere)
Rising Vancouver indie pop quintet Lovecoast produce a breezy piece of seaside nu-disco magic with their latest tune "Motion".
Lovecoast is an up-and-coming quintet from Vancouver set to take the shimmering indie pop scene by storm with their breezy coastal thrills. Comprised of Danielle Sweeney, Jesse McNeill, Andrew Fraser, Matt Aasen and Phil Hamelin, the five indie pop troubadours have been putting in their dues since coming together as a band in 2013. Since then, they've honed themselves in towards a fully-fleshed sound that pulls from the best of retro soul and surf and sets it to the tune of a more modern nu-disco landscape.
This sentiment is fully evident as it seeps from every pore of the new music video for their single, "Motion". Shot on Vancouver Island when it was a whole lot warmer out, Lovecoast brings a dreamy and ebullient bounce to this track that inherently evokes the same feeling that taking a relaxing stroll out on the beach in perfect weather might.
Sweeney herself lends credence to this idea in a statement to PopMatters, in which she says, "The lyrics in this one paint a picture of the ocean drawing in and away from the shoreline, like a new lover. We worked on the music video with our friends at Knight Studio Production to capture our West Coast surroundings, play around with a vintage Jaguar and bring 'Motion' to life. Hope you enjoy the track!"
The release of "Motion" predates their upcoming album, The Trip, which is set to be released on 27 April.
TOUR DATES
March 27 - Edson, AB - Red Brick Arts Centre*
March 28 - Edmonton, AB - Mercury Room Yeg*
March 29 - Red Deer, AB - Bo's Bar and Grill*
March 30 - Calgary, AB - Nite Owl*
March 31 - Kelowna, BC - The Habitat w/ Sammi Morelli
April 6 - Duncan, BC - Cobblestone Pub
April 7 - Victoria, BC - The Rubber Boot Club w/ Grapefruit Is Impossible
April 13 - Nanaimo, BC - The Queens*
April 14 - Cumberland, BC - The Waverley Hotel*
April 20 - Vancouver, BC - Fox Cabaret*
April 28 - Tofino, BC - Royal Canadian Legion Branch #65*
May 7-13 - Toronto, ON - Canadian Music Week
* w/ Towers and Trees