Composer Luca D'Alberto Aims Beyond Neoclassical on His New Album 'Exile' (album stream)
Luca D'Alberto latest album Exile releases today and it's another stunningly affective work. The composer wanted to inhabit this music completely, so he played every instrument and created every sound on the record.
Last year Luca D'Alberto released his debut album, Endless, via the new "neoclassical" imprint from the legendary electronic label !K7. The new company 7K! specializes in music created via classical composition techniques and that allows for quite a range of sounds and approaches. D'Alberto is known for his emotional, gorgeous compositions that use electronic instruments to enhance the sounds of traditional analogue ones like the violin and piano.
"Having immersed myself in other artistic fields, my sources of inspiration are not music and listening, but rather images and feelings," tells D'Alberto. "In Exile music has two strands. On the one hand, there's a sweetness, where I wanted to express the idea of a caress not given. On the other, there is a more aggressive, powerful side, which translates into the presence of hidden blades connected to an urgent composition that I can't escape."
The result is a stunningly, cohesive and beautiful work sure to delight any lover of new music that pushes boundaries and aims for universality.
"My Exile represents an act of creative protest, says D'Alberto. "I was fed up with listening to records where teams of arrangers, producers, and musicians work under one name, which hides the true soul of the artist. On this album, I played, arranged and recorded all the instruments; it's 100% me, with all my limitations and merits. My Exile is a crafted work made from sweat and emotions, and I hope these will sound honest and true to the ears of the listener. I like to consider myself a mad cell within a scene that's boxed-in by the ugliest term in the history of music: Neoclassical. I don't feel like I'm part of this genre. All things have positive aspects, however, and I started from this perspective to begin a new musical bent."