Powered by RebelMouse
Music

Jazz Vocalist Luciana Souza Beguiles on 'Storytellers'

Will Layman
11 May 2020
Photo: Courtesy of Sunnywide Records via Bandcamp

In arranger Vince Mendoza and the WDR Big Band, singer Luciana Souza has partners who understand that it's important she beguile rather than batter.

Storytellers
Luciana Souza

Sunnyside

27 March 2020

The WDR Big Band Cologne has been collaborating with wonderful jazz artists based in the United States for years, providing settings that tend to draw out new colors and wide dimensions from already-dazzling musicians. Storytellers features the band playing arrangements by Vince Mendoza that support Luciana Souza singing a set of brilliant songs by Brazilian artists, including greats such as Ivan Lins, Gilberto Gil, and Antonio Carlos Jobim.

Souza is from Sao Paulo but has been based in the U.S. for years, releasing recordings that fuse Brazilian music, jazz, contemporary pop standards, poetry, and original art song in a variety of formats. Storytellers is the first time her artistry has been set against a large lush band, but the contrast is not vast. Though listeners may be used to hearing her gentle and reedy voice float through arrangements for solo guitar, small band, and even fusion groups, the WDR Big Band provides a setting no less sympathetic or subtle. Though there are tracks with rhythmic jump and drive, most of Storytellers is devoted to cushions of pastel beauty, from which Souza emerges as the lead voice.

Jobim's "Matita Pere" uses all of WDR's colors, but they are deployed with painterly nuance. Whistling high tones ring, low brass, and piano gently pulse, and muted horns fill in middle harmonies. Souza sings the story with a whispered care, sitting in the middle of her range, setting up the band to play a composed fantasia that contrasts high and low sonorities with the barest percussion. In its second portion, the arrangement takes off at more of a gallop as Souza's singing hits more like a drum and a soprano saxophone solo snakes across the landscape—before the languid feeling melts back in.

The gauzy beauty of "Beatriz" is established by a combination of electric piano, cello, and slow-swirling woodwinds and muted brass. Souza's vocal, a series of questions, is gentle but rises into strong, tensile notes that serve to make her voice seem equal to the full band. "Chora Coracao" is a similar impressionist fantasia—moody and haunting in its mixture of more traditional orchestral color and moments when pianist Rainer Böhm whispers through the arrangement with improvised counterpoint. Mendoza has written Souza's wordless vocal line into the arrangement here and on many other tracks—where, even in a brief section, she is as compelling as the tenor sax or muted trumpet solo.

On two tracks, Souza only sings wordlessly. "Varanda" gives her a staircase-like melody to climb, upward and downward, in rhythmic play with the band as well as in a quiet middle interlude. "Choro #3" similarly uses the precision of Souza's intonation in unison with muted brass and flute against a supple dance rhythm. A thrilling clarinet solo heightens the power of the band on the latter tune, even as it remains nimble and light, never plodding, always skipping.

The performances that punch a bit harder help keep Storytellers from lapsing into the monotony of too much loveliness. "Baiao a Tempo" swings and grooves without words, simply a rousing composition and arrangement with a highlight trombone solo. "Se Acontecer" has a Brazilian lope paired with a backbeat, and Souza responds with a vocal rife with attitude. The band sounds a bit more like a great rhythm section with a punch-power horn section, and the formula is a relief, with Souza again joining the woodwinds as the brass struts and smacks around their melody. "Mar de Copacabana" is a more traditional bossa nova, fast and clipping along rather than swaying, that puts everything together. It makes you want to dance with thrilling jazz solos, wordless vocals and lyrics, irresistible propulsion, and an airy arrangement that makes the big band seem like a fleet small band.

The best tracks focus our ears on the songs rather than the brilliance of Mendoza's settings. The closing track, "Sim ou Nau", feels uncluttered and conversational, with the rosy colors of the Fender Rhodes piano and woodwinds promoting the vocal like a great arrangement from the 1960s, tons of space allowing us to hear the burbling brook of the guitar and keyboard rubbing up against bass and drums. Even better, "Meu Pai" achieves maximum relaxation and intricacy at the same time: an acoustic guitar solo sharing space with a layered arrangement that seems like sleight of hand as Souza's singing carries the day.

Storytellers benefits from repeated listenings. There is a great deal of depth to it, but it is a subtle depth that can sound—at first—a bit like a classic singer-plus-orchestra date from a generation or two ago. The very balance that is its strength keeps it from making a single strong impression. Because Souza's voice is so thoughtfully woven into most of the arrangements, many of the performances can sound like landscapes without a central figure. Sure, you can put this lovely music on behind whatever you are doing, but it takes shape when you allow it to hold your attention and then shape it. Even if your Portuguese is rusty, these are story songs, each one. The intertwined melodies and pulses of rhythm will carry you along if you are willing to take the ride.

Luciana Souza, as ever, is no shouter or testifier who grabs the foreground. She is that spellbinding voice, sinuous and cool, ready to take your hand and pull you gently into the music. In Vince Mendoza and the WDR Big Band, she has partners who understand that it's important she beguile rather than batter.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
wdr big band cologne vince mendoza jazz bossa nova brazil sunnyside records music review luciana souza
7
Music

Books

Film

Recent
Reading Pandemics

Reading Pandemics: From Boccaccio to Indigenous Futurism

Join us -- at a safe distance -- on this journey through the canonical and radical as we look to literary representations of pandemics in the past to help us understand the politics and possibilities of the present COVID-19 pandemic.

Reading Pandemics

Reading Pandemics: Pandemics and Trumpian Echoes in Miller’s 'Blackfish City'

When we can't turn to the federal government for the truth, sometimes we need to turn to fiction. Sam J. Miller's Blackfish City maps a pandemic in a post-United States future.

Music

The Best 10 Electronic Albums of 2005

Journey back 15 years ago, as 2005's best electronic albums are so emotionally involved and organically expressive that it's easy to forget they were created with advanced technology.

Music

Adeline Hotel's 'Solid Love' Is a Bracing Experience That Beams with Soothing Energy

Dan Knishkowy returns with Adeline Hotel and Solid Love, a new album full of folk-leaning songs that are both gentle and arresting.

Music

Kill Audrey's "Hometeam" Is a Brutal Working-Class Flex (premiere)

Chicago-based Kill Audrey make hazy, chaotic hip-hop/party music for people who buy tall boys with their rent money. Watch the video for their new single, "Hometeam".

Music

Arab-American Songwriter Naima Shalhoub Sings of "Two (Rivers in the Desert)" (premiere)

Naima Shalhoub finds healing waters in her new video for the single "Two (Rivers in the Desert)".

Music

Nicki Minaj Is the Greatest Rapper of the Decade Bar None

2020 and its finally time to acknowledge Nicki Minaj's right to G.O.A.T. status, as the best female rapper AND the best rapper of the past ten years — no gender preposition required.

Music

The Ruthie Foster Big Band Swings the Best Live Record of the Year So Far

Featuring several originals paired with timeless covers, Live at the Paramount finds the Ruthie Foster Big Band bringing the house down.

Music

Jazz Vocalist Luciana Souza Beguiles on 'Storytellers'

In arranger Vince Mendoza and the WDR Big Band, singer Luciana Souza has partners who understand that it's important she beguile rather than batter.

Music

Counterbalance No. 15: Van Morrison - 'Astral Weeks'

Van Morrison ventured in the slipstream between the viaducts of your dreams with his 1968 LP Astral Weeks and made it to Number 15 on the List. Klinger and Mendelsohn recount the journey in this latest installment of Counterbalance.

Music

The Best Jazz Albums of 2010

Jazz was working all the angles in 2010. Is there any other genre that has as much range -- from solo instruments to big bands, from instrumental to vocal, from European musicians to both North and South Americans, from truly pretty music to raucously avant-garde "noise"?

Reviews
Collapse Expand Reviews
BROWSE ALL ALBUM REVIEWS

Features
Collapse Expand Features
PM Picks
Collapse Expand Pm Picks

© 1999-2020 PopMatters.com. All rights reserved.
PopMatters is wholly independent, women-owned and operated.