Luke Cissell’s String Quartet Collection Is a Beautiful Ride

Luke Cissell always seemed destined for greatness. Born in Louisville, Kentucky, he was a fiddling champion at the age of eight and performed Mozart’s third violin concerto on his first honors recital soon afterward. Relocating to New York after college, he cut his teeth as a session musician for everyone from Ingrid Michaelson to Philip Glass. He performed at many well-known venues in the area, including Carnegie Hall, CBGBs, Radio City Music Hall, and Lincoln Center. While he is currently a teaching artist with the New York Philharmonic, he still finds time to record a slew of wonderfully eclectic albums, and his new one, String Quartets Nos. 1-5 is undoubtedly no exception.

Cissell‘s discography is a curious one, as it encompasses a refreshing brand of eclecticism. His chamber music work is plentiful, as seen in String Sextets Nos. 1 & 2, Sonata for Viola and Piano, Three Piano Pieces, and String Quintet. However, he often strays from that more traditional path with albums like the sublime bluegrass of Backwoods, synthesizer-tinged, quasi-experimental works such as Emerald Cities, Nightside, and Cosmography.

There are also difficult-to-classify records like Thinking/Feeling, which seemingly encompass all of Cissell’s musical interests (while always playing most, if not all, the instruments himself). With this new string quartet collection, Cissell appears to be returning to a more classical theme, but, like most of the music he creates, it retains a healthy dose of the bluegrass roots from his childhood.

<a href=https://lukecissell.bandcamp.com/album/string-quartets-nos-1-5 target=_blank rel=noopener>String Quartets Nos. 1-5 by Luke Cissell</a>

Indeed, the first of the five string quartets is described by Cissell in the press materials as “an early work inspired by memories of fiddle contests and bluegrass festivals”. The first of the quartet’s four movements is subtitled “Breakdown”, and it’s a joyous ride through the Kentucky countryside, as Cissell’s performance is not only enthusiastically performed, but, like most everything he composes, suffused with truckloads of melody. “Waltz” is a more sedate movement, embracing traditional European classical motifs, while the remaining movements (“Reverie” and “Reel”) tend to zigzag between these subgenres.

The second string quartet contains two movements, the dramatic, emotionally resonant “Fantasy” and the appropriately named “Hoedown”, which, true to its name, brings everything home with a rousing finale. In the third quartet, the four movements range from bright and lively to, particularly in the two middle movements, intensely lyrical and filled with longing. Throughout these quartets, it can be easy to forget that this is Cissell, playing everything. Beautifully, and, to these ears, flawlessly.

The fourth quartet is bright and often frenetic, with a final Andante (Fantasia) movement that’s as majestic as anything Cissell’s ever done. In the final quartet, the first movement is marked as “urgent”, and everything that follows may not share the same caffeinated anxiety as what preceded it. Still, the sense of alarm and tension is ever-present.

The bluegrass influences seem less and less apparent in the final quartet, but if anything, it’s proof that Cissell’s influences are not at all boxed in. With these spectacular string quartets, Luke Cissell has shown his immense skill as a composer and performer who can summon the dissonance of Bartok and the rich, harmonic depth of Schubert just as easily as he can the sounds of the Kentucky countryside.