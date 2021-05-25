LVRA “Gets Me Going” with Her BDSM Electropop Vibes

Scotland’s LVRA plays with BDSM vibes on her latest dark, electropop track, “Gets Me Going”. LVRA paints a picture of hedonistic abandon, capturing the sense of excitement at cutting-edge clubs like Berlin’s Berghain. The dynamic, colorful video married to kinetic, powerful beats draws you deep into LVRA‘s daring and thrilling world. The Scottish Chinese artist creates a thoroughly original sound led CHVRCHES’ Lauren Mayberry to nominate LVRA as a “BBC One to Watch in 2021”.

“I love those sweaty basement clubs where you can completely absorb yourself in music surrounded by your friends. I’ve been inspired by a lot of harder, darker electronic music experienced in those places, where the bass frequencies evoke an animalistic reaction, and you can allow the music to control your mind and body. ‘Gets Me Going’ is kind of an ode to that music and those spaces, the thrill of that high, and the confidence you feel when surrounded by people who share that energy,” says LVRA.

Hear “Gets Me Going” on the PopMatters Picks Spotify playlist.