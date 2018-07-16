Macajey Shares His "About Face" in New Video (premiere)
Macajey makes a bad situation good with the meditative and psychedelic summertime trappings of his latest single and video.
Jeremy Macachor (better known as Macajey) grew up in California, but he is now in Estonia after journeying there to follow the woman he loves. His upcoming full-length album, Surfing the Air, is as ethereal and worldly in its sonic accouterments as it sounds, giving listeners a map to his adventure from his home state to his new Estonian foundation.
Meditative in its composition, current single "About Face" gives us a good look into the more ruminative side of Macajey's sound. It is a slow-burning, psychedelic journey in which Macajey recants a bad situation made good, eventually culminating in the enjoyment of a gorgeous day in Tartu. The music video establishes this story forthrightly, weaving visual cues to show us an emotional maiden journey for the artist in his new home that ultimately ends in summertime effulgence.
Surfing the Air is set to be released on 27 July.