Black Humour's Tender Touch: An Interview with 'Mug' Director Małgorzata Szumowska
Małgorzata Szumowska reflects on writing and directing Mug, "a grotesque satire on the fairy tale", and how the filmmaking process evokes opposing emotions that shape her personality.
Mug (Twarz)
Małgorzata Szumowska
Bulldog Films
7 Dec 2018 (UK)
Małgorzata Szumowska's Mug (Twarz, 2018) tells the story of construction worker Jacek (Mateusz Kościukiewicz), whose three loves are heavy metal, his girlfriend and his dog. Following a disfiguring accident on a construction project to build what will be the tallest statue of Jesus anywhere in the world, he undergoes the first facial transplant in Poland.
Mug was the recipient of the Silver Bear Jury Grand Prix at the 68th Berlin International Film Festival, shadowing the success of Szumowska's 2015 film Body (Ciało), about a daughters grief and a psychiatrist troubled with her own angst. (See also Alex Ramon's interview with Szumowska re: Body.) Indeed, anxiety runs through the filmmaker's narrative fiction work, from her sophomore feature Stranger (Ono) (2004), about one woman learning to accept her life for the sake of her unborn child, 33 Scenes From Life (33 sceny z zycia) (2008) that revolves around an artist in the midst of a series of crises, to the priest In The Name of (W imie...) (2013) hiding a secret.
In conversation with PopMatters, Szumowska reflects on film as a means of communicating her thoughts and feelings, the necessity for an original work of film, and her manipulation of black humour within the fairy tale form.
Malgorzata Gorol as Dagmara and Mateusz Kosciukiewicz as Jazek (Photo ©Bartosz Mrozowski courtesy of Team PR / Bulldog Films)
How did directing and producing merge together for you?
You know, it was very easy. I used to travel a lot around festivals, and I met so many people that then it was somehow at the point of my second feature film, when I was twenty seven or twenty eight. I started very young and at that time in Poland we didn't have anything yet, no co-productions, and The Polish Film Institute had just been established. Somehow I didn't have a choice, and it was a natural one to produce because I was one of the few people in Poland who understood what it meant to make a co-production, and for an international audience.
Do you find motivation in the deeper emotional impulses, such as the uncertainty of the filmmaking process and the risk of failing?
In the beginning it's of course always an idea, sometimes even it's like a frame or a picture, something you've seen on the street, or a piece of dialogue you have heard. For me it was also a very small beginning, which became a huge inspiration.
I always had a very strong desire to share my feelings about the world around me, the people, and even those very strong things such as the nature of dying and the mystery of life. I had this desire to share what I felt because I was emotional, and it is still the same after all these years.
But on the other hand you are becoming more and more practical because the making of films is pragmatic. It is not like writing a poem or being a painter, you have to be very pragmatic to get all the people together, and they have to trust and to follow you, so you have to be a natural leader. You have to convince people to give you money because if you are making films, then you are making films with money, and it's a very difficult and complex process. One of the most difficult things is to have faith, and to keep it in your soul throughout sometimes what is a terrible process, a cynical one from this first idea that drives you to film, which is the bigger difficulty.
(Photo ©Bartosz Mrozowski courtesy of Team PR / Bulldog Films)
In the production notes it's mentioned that you and your screenwriter sought to do something that felt new. We are retelling the same stories time and again, and yet filmmakers have the ability to bring a uniqueness to the act of repetition. Do you fear a loss of originality in cinema, and how easy or difficult do you find it to say something new?
It's about saying something new because as you said, we are almost all of the time saying exactly the same things as in literature and theatre. We are discovering all the time the same values and messages, but that's why in our time the most important film is a forum, a concept. How the film is done, from which perspective, where are you putting the camera and for whose eyes are you placing it? For me, that's originality because there are two things that have to come together: a very strong forum and a very transparent message. The audience and the film critic need to understand what we are talking about, but if they don't understand, then it means that it doesn't work.
In the understanding of the message, should there also be flexibility in how it is understood?
I am saying in a sense a kind of transparent message, which may be interpreted in a different way. But to achieve it, it's not easy, and that's why so many films are unsuccessful. If you're mumbling or if your thoughts are too complicated, or the message you want to say has too many layers, then people don't understand you. But yes, I think there is a flexibility in interpreting, and I'm leaving the door open to different interpretations.
How did approaching Mug as a fairy tale help you to find something new to say, or fulfil your intent? And how did the black humour enable the expression of your message?
I think it's a kind of modern fairy tale, a grotesque satire on the fairy tale with a bad end. But maybe at the same time it's a good end because he [Jacek, played by Mateusz Kosciukiewicz] has a type of freedom. So I would call it a modern or even an ironic fairy tale.
But I wanted this to not be a real story because this type of story has happened in Poland. I didn't want to make a film based on the facts, I wanted to make a film which is absurd, and a little bit surreal because all the things that happen in the film, like an exorcism, they happen often in Poland, and also probably in Italy, etc. When you are putting all these things together in the one film, then it starts to get a little bit unbelievable and that's why we used the fairy tale form. It's a little bit black and white, and psychologically so because we wanted to show that this is not a realistic world.
Black humour allows me to express a kind of rudeness and irony, which I use in picturing the Polish mentality. Only through black humour can I picture it with this tender touch and with love I would say, without an aggression against Polish society. That's why I chose that language to make an absurd joke of ourselves, and black humour gives you that opportunity without, I would say, judging.
If I were to not use black humour, then it would be a judgmental film about stupid people, full of strange and stupid things coming from the church, and a film about non-educated people. But if you are using black humour, you can be more tender to those people; you are not judging them, you are making a kind of joke, which is different, in my opinion.
Małgorzata Szumowska on set (Photo ©Bartosz Mrozowski courtesy of Team PR / Bulldog Films)
You have spoken about critics and audiences understanding the message, and I recall that for art to endure, it must be discussed. While a film exists in the moment it is seen by an audience, their discussion in which ideas and impressions are exchanged is also a moment in which a film exists. Could we say a film is alive in one moment more than the other, or are both equal points in which the film lives and breathes?
It's hard to say, but to me the film is probably more alive when it is discussed by the audience because in the moment the audience are watching the film, the reaction is very spontaneous. It's a moment, and then if the film still exists and people are discussing it afterwards, then in my opinion that's when it's more alive.
Do you perceive there to be a transformative act to the filmmaking process, where it changes you as a person?
Yes, definitely. In my case for example, I'm changing from one film to another, and I'm also changing with the forces of the whole film. It's always like this, but it's very hard to explain. Sometimes it makes me much more cynical, and other times the process makes me the opposite, more soft and over sensitive. It depends on the film, but that's the kind of dynamic, and as you said it really exists and sometimes it makes me very tired. You are unstable somehow because of that fact, and somehow you can never know what to expect, and it's also very unpredictable.
