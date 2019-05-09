London's Mamas Gun Give Us Some Smooth UK Soul on "The Spooks" (premiere)
British soul band Mamas Gun specialize in a smooth and elegant form of R&B influenced by electronic and dance. Hear their new single "The Spooks" ahead of tomorrow's release of their new LP, Golden Days.
London soul/R&B band Mamas Gun draw inspiration from classic and modern soul, alongside evident electronic/dance influences. Their sound is firmly based in the now with a smooth, lean, minimalistic approach. On "The Spooks" songwriter Andy Platts' voice is a heavenly falsetto, all dreaminess floating across the gentle beats and delicate plucks off the bass. This is music of the city, and yet, it creates a sense of peace amidst the crowds and lights.
"The Spooks" is the new single from Mamas Gun and it should whet your appetite thoroughly for the band's new album, Golden Days, releasing tomorrow, 10 May via Ubiquity Records. I will fit this album cozily on my shelf next to my Jordan Rakei and Tom Misch records. UK R&B is pushing boundaries and delivering glorious albums. Mamas Gun are very much a part of this trend and are a vital new group.
Platts says of the song, "'The Spooks' is about the vastness of uncertainty and the fear it can inspire. Musically I wanted to write something openly melancholic but also quite ambiguous, and with no real sense of beginning or end. 'The Spooks' touches on human insecurities and the emotions provoked during those moments in time. Visually ChipCreative (video director) has successfully managed to capture that particular elusiveness and atmosphere which is present on the studio recording."
Meanwhile, ChipCreative tells PopMatters, "Well I think for me personally the intention was to support the uncertainty of the lyrics. There is something beautifully melancholic about 'The Spooks' that (to my ears at least) feels very unique when listening to Golden Days, it felt like an opportunity to make something completely different. Also probably my favourite track on the record so I feel very lucky to have the chance to make a video for it."
TRACK LIST
1. You Make My Life a Better Place
2. On the Wire
3. I Need a Win
5. London Girls
6. The Spooks
8. Golden Days
10. This Is the Day
- Mamas Gun (@MamasGun_UK) | Twitter ›
- Mamas Gun (@mamasgun_uk) • Instagram photos and videos ›
- Mamas Gun (@MamasGun_UK) | Twitter ›
- Mamas Gun ›
- Mamas Gun - Home | Facebook ›