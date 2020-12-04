Cerebral 'Mank' Is a Gabby and Stylized Origin Story for 'Citizen Kane'

While this roustabout story about Herman Mankiewicz's battle to write the Orson Welles classic is clearly impressed with itself, Mank is easily David Fincher's best work since Zodiac.

Please Donate to Help Save PopMatters

PopMatters have been informed by our current technology provider that we have until December to move off their service. We are moving to WordPress and a new host, but we really need your help to fund the move and further development.