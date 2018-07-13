Marcel Smith Brings Us Together with "Everybody Needs Love" (premiere)
With his Eddie Hinton cover, non-profit label Little Village Foundation brings us the belated debut of Marcel Smith's impregnable soul.
If one thing's for certain, it's that you can't learn soul. From Sam Cooke to Aretha Franklin, the greats of soul's golden era have an inherent quality to their heartful works of art that makes them timeless. You have it, or you don't, and all of the most notable contributors to the genre do. Marcel Smith has been maintaining that same fiery, intangible passion that R&B and gospel's most notable names have, and though his debut may be belated with the release of Everybody Needs Love later this year, it's most definitely welcome.
Smith commands the album's title track from the get-go with a powerful croon, instantly hearkening back to the era of Eddie Hinton, the song's original artist, with its soul. Straightaway, it's clear that Smith found his artistry in the church. Having joined quartet gospel veteran Willie Washington's WD Gospel Singers at just 15, his roots are on full display here through his sturdy vocal presence. Albeit, his performance is more empowering than it is singularly powerful, with Smith and his band carving a straight path towards listeners' hearts with a universally relatable message with their gorgeous music.
"I was listening to songs for this project and 'Everybody Needs Love' stood out to me," Smith writes to PopMatters. "Given our current social climate, it seems everyone is talking about hate, sadness, loneliness, homelessness or depression. This song speaks to the essential human need/desire of giving love and being loved. I hope this song inspires people not only to share love with each other but tear down any barriers that may prohibit them to be open to love. EVERYBODY NEEDS LOVE!!!"
Everybody Needs Love is set to be released by Little Village Foundation on 1 August. For more information, visit the Little Village Foundation website.