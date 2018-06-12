Margo Price + The National Reserve: Governors Ball After Dark
A late night set of Americana at Brooklyn Bowl featuring Margo Price and the National Reserve followed the second full day of Governors Ball.
The show was rather late. And I don't mean the band started late. As the show was an official after show of the Governors Ball music fest (which ran until 11 pm), organizers would likely have wanted to put some time in between headliner, Margo Price, and the fest so attendees could make it over. Doors were at 11 and openers, the National Reserve weren't scheduled to go on until after 11:30 pm. Ms. Margo Price was on about an hour after them. And her set didn't conclude until nearly 2 am.
But it was a terrific show from both. The National Reserve are a local, Brooklyn band who gig frequently and recently put out their debut Motel La Grange (Ramseur Records). Frontman Sean Walsh led the group through a set that strutted through classic rock sounds and got the crowd energized for the headliner.
Margo Price was ebullient and impressive given the hour (and that she had a set to do at the festival as well). She further impressed the audience with a turn on the drums for a couple of songs and one solo number on the keys. Her set included covers of Tom Petty's "Last Dance with Mary Jane" and Dolly Parton's "Jolene" as well songs off her two albums. To conclude the night, Price passed out roses of a red variety (that matched a dress she changed into during the break) to thrilled fans.
Check out photos from Brooklyn Bowl below and keep an eye out for both acts on the road. Price is touring in support of 2017's All American Made (Third Man Records) throughout the summer and returns to NYC for the free, final night of Americanfest at Lincoln Center Out of Doors, August 12th. Meanwhile, the National Reserve have summer tour dates up and down the east coast.
