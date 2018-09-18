Margo Price Streaming New Song "Leftovers"
Last month, Margo Price played Lincoln Center's AmericanaFest with Lukas Nelson. While Americanafest was underway in Nashville, she released a new song on Amazon.
The 19th annual AmericanFest is underway and there are many great artists scheduled to play in Nashville between now and September 16th including John Prine, K.D. Lang, Lori McKenna, Amy Helm, Kaia Kater, I'm With Her, and many more. Two acts not scheduled for the fest though are Margo Price and Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real. Both are up for awards though -- Price is nominated for Album of the Year and Artist of the Year while Nelson was nominated for Duo/Group of the Year. Both also had performed at AmericanFest's New York City extension at Lincoln Center in August (and both are on the slate for Farm Aid later in September). The Lincoln Center show was a strong closer for the Out of Doors series as both acts partnered with each other and basically meshed their sets together for a terrific evening. Photos from that performance are below.
This week, Price released a new single "Leftovers" as part of a new Amazon Original series "Produced By", her first new release since 2017's All American Made. In a press release, Price described a bit of her writing process (which was recorded with her band and produced Matt Ross-Spang): "I wrote 'Leftovers' based on the kinds of people that don't have any original ideas of their own," explains Price. "It could be anything from stealing a song idea, to copying someone else's style, or dating an ex of a good friend.....I also really just wanted to rhyme 'asshole' with 'casserole' and this seemed like the perfect opportunity. Matt Ross-Spang is a legendary producer and engineer in the making, who puts his blood, sweat and tears into making some of the best sounding records of our decade. We always have a lot of fun in the studio."
Click here to give "Leftovers" a spin.
