Maria Muldaur Says She’s “Vaccinated and I’m Ready for Love!”

Maria Muldaur said she was driving home after receiving her second vaccination feeling exhilarated. The shot gave her confidence and hope for a disease-free future. “It was a beautiful Spring day, so I rolled back my sunroof to enjoy the ride, and before I knew it I spontaneously started singing ‘Vaccinated and I’m ready for love’ at the top of my lungs all the way home,” she wrote. The next day she called her guitar player Craig Caffall and told him she had the title and the hook for a new song. She knew the refrain was a catchy one. Now all they had to do was write the rest. They did, and they even made a video (director/editor: Katie Dauser) to go with it.

We now have a theme song to play while we head to the clinic to get our boosters. Or for those who didn’t get vaccinated the first time, listening to Maria sing provides an incentive to finally get it done. She croons in a sexy yet jovial voice about the promise of love. The video offers lip-smacking good reasons that have nothing to do with saving lives, protecting the elderly, or even being a good citizen. If the sweet sound of this six-time Grammy Award nominee (nicknamed “The First Lady of Roots Music”) offering romantic love doesn’t move you, perhaps it’s too late and you are already dead. For the rest of us, “Vaccinated and I’m Ready for Love!” gives us one more good reason for wanting to stay alive.