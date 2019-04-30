Maribou State Announce Huge New US Tour and Release Remix of "Feel Good"
British electronic/electropop duo Maribou State are releasing a new album of remixes of their critically acclaimed Kingdoms in Colour and planning an extensive US tour.
Last year, Maribou State released their brilliant Kingdoms in Colour album. A daring, constantly engaging record that skillfully layered a bold, prismatic fusion of styles that whisked the listener away on a beguiling musical journey. The album made our Best Electronic and Best Albums list as well. Following a string of sold out US shows earlier in the year the band are returning for their biggest US tour to date, culminating in a show at New York's iconic Webster Hall.
To celebrate the announcement of the tour, the band is also sharing a remix of "Feel Good" by Texan trio Khruangbin which removes the vocal samples and the ice-cool guitar riff of the original, slows the whole thing down and turns it into a speaker-rattling, rumbling dub track. The remix is the first to be taken from their forthcoming Kingdoms in Colour Remixed album which sees artists such as HAAi, Mano Le Tough, Skinny Pelembe, Juju & Jordash and Mount Liberation Unlimited spin the songs from their breakthrough album in wholly unexpected directions.
Tickets for the upcoming dates are available via presale from 30 April at 10:00am (Password: KINGDOMS), and via public release from 3 May at 10:00am. Kingdoms in Colour Remixed is out via Counter Records on 10 May.
Here's the original song, so you can hear the vastly different approach of the remix.
BBC Radio 6 Music had Maribou State in the studio for a live version as well.
TOUR DATES
18/05 Soundcrash Funk & Soul Weekender 2019, Brighton UK - DJ SET
25/05 Love Saves The Day, Bristol, UK
26/05 All Points East, London, UK
30/05 Primavera, Barcelona, Spain
31/05 Baltic Weekender, Liverpool, UK – DJ SET
01/06 PULS Festival, Kaltenberg Castle, Germany
02/06 Forbidden Fruit, Dublin, Ireland
07/06 Warmer Days, Newcastle, UK – DJ SET
08/06 Parklife, Heaton Park, Manchester, UK - DJ SET
14/06 Paradiso Festival, Madrid, Spain
27/06 Rock Werchter, Belgium
28/06 Glastonbury, Somerset, UK
02/07 Hideout, Zrce Beach, Croatia
06/07 Down The Rabbit Hole, Ewijk, The Netherlands
11/07 NOS Alive, Lisbon, Portugal
19/07 Melt! Festival, Germany
20/07 Splendor In The Grass, Byron Bay, Australia
27/07 Kendal Calling, Lake District, UK – DJ SET
04/08 Playground Festival, Glasgow, UK
10/08 Way Out West Festival, Gotherburg, Sweden
11/08 Summer Well, Domeniul Știrbey, Buftea, România
12/08 Sziget Festival, Budapest, Hungary
17/08 Greenman Festival, UK
24/08 Lost Village Festival, Lincolnshire, UK – HEADLINER
14/09 Eilân, Island of Terschelling, The Netherlands
10/10 Commodore Ballroom, Vancouver, BC, Canada
11/10 The Showbox, Seattle, WA, US
12/10 Wonder Ballroom, Portland, OR, US
13/10 Sessions Music Hall, Eugene, OR, US
15/10 Harlow's, Sacramento, CA, US
16/10 Regency Ballroom, San Francisco, CA, US
18/10 The Novo, Los Angeles, CA, US
19/10 The Observatory North Park, San Diego, CA, US
20/10 The Crescent Ballroom, Phoenix, AZ, US
24/10 Meow Wolf, Santa Fe, NM, US
25/10 Gothic Theatre, Englewood, CO, US
29/10 Terminal West, Atlanta, GA, US
30/10 Lincoln Theatre, Raleigh, NC, US
01/11 Webster Hall, New York, NY, US
02/11 Danforth Music Hall, Toronto, ON, Canada